Houston Dash Drop Defensive Showdown with Orlando Pride

June 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







Orlando, FL. - The Houston Dash returned to league play earlier tonight against the Orlando Pride and nearly held the reigning champions to a scoreless draw on the road. Orlando defender Cori Dyke scored with virtually the final kick of the match in the ninth minute of stoppage time to give Orlando the 1-0 victory at home.

Houston held firm as 11 players combined for 37 clearances tonight against the Pride. Defender Paige Nielsen and captain Katie Lind each tallied eight clearances against Orlando and Nielsen led the team with three interceptions.

Offensively, midfielder Barbara Olivieri forced a save in the 18th minute with a shot from outside the box. Olivieri is one of five Dash players to return from national team duty and play in tonight's match. The Texas A&M alum joined the Venezuelan Women's National Team for two matches against New Zealand in Spain.

Forward Evelina Dujian controlled the ensuing corner kick and played the ball towards the back post for Lind, but her effort was saved by the Orlando goalkeeper. Duljan joined the Dash prior to the 2025 season after winning two trophies with the Pride last season. The forward is one of 10 additions to the roster this season.

Goalkeeper Abby Smith was called into action in the 32nd minute to deny Carson Pickett at the far post. The Dash goalkeeper finished with seven saves against Orlando, her highest tally of the season. Four of those saves came in the opening portion of the second half as the shot stopper denied Ally Watt, Barbra Banda, Summer Yates and Carson Pickett.

Midfielder Kiki Van Zanten entered the match at halftime, and she won a turnover minutes after stepping onto the field. The Jamaican international played the ball to forward Yazmeen Ryan in the open field and the two combined to create space for a shot, but the Pride goalkeeper made the save at the near post.

Ryan nearly gave Houston the lead in the 64th minute, following an acrobatic effort inside the box to play the ball past the goalkeeper, but her effort was ruled offside.

Smith tallied a key save in the 85th minute as she denied Kylie Nadaner in front of goal. The rebound fell to Haley McCutcheon, but her header went out of play.

The Dash return to Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, June 13 to host San Diego Wave FC for their annual Pride Night. Tickets for the match are available on SeatGeek.

---

Houston Dash (3-6-2; 11 pts.) 0-1 Orlando Pride (7-3-1; 22 pts.)

NWSL Regular Season - Game 11

Inter & Co Stadium - Orlando, Florda

Attendance: 9,766

TEAM 1H 2H FT

Houston Dash 0 0 0

Orlando Pride 0 1 1

ORL: Cori Dyke 1 (unassisted) 90+9'

Houston Dash: Abby Smith; Paige Nielsen, Katie Lind (c), Natalie Jacobs, Maggie Grham; Ryan Gareis (Michelle Alozie 67'), Danielle Colaprico (Sophie Schmidt 84'), Delanie Sheehan (Sarah Puntigam 72'); Barbara Olivieri (Messiah Bright 67'), Yazmeen Ryan, Evelina Dujian (Kiki Van Zanten 45')

Unused substitutes: Jane Campbell, Belle Breide, Christen Westphal, Rebeca

Orlando Pride: Anna Moorhouse; Kerry Abello (Cori Dyke 45'), Kylie Nadaner (c), Emily Sams, Carson Pickett; Ally Lemos, Haley McCutcheon, Oihana Hernández (Prisca Chilufya, 72'), Morgan Gautrat (Summer Yates pregame substitution); Julie Doyle (Barbra Banda 45'), Ally Watt (Marta 62')

Unused substitutes: Viviana Villacorta, Angelina, Zara Chavoshi, McKinley Crone

DISCIPLINE:

HOU: Messiah Bright (tactical foul; foul) 81'

ORL: Summer Yates (tactical foul; foul) 88'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Benjamin Meyer

Assistant: Ben Rigel

Assistant: Fernando Fierro

Fourth Official: Alejo Calume

VAR: Kevin Broadley

Weather: 90 degrees, sunny







