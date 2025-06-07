Alyssa Malonson Scores First Career Goal as Bay FC Bests Portland Thorns 1-0

June 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC bested Portland Thorns FC 1-0 Saturday evening at PayPal Park, securing its third straight unbeaten result. A first-half goal by defender Alyssa Malonson, the first of her professional career, paired with a stellar defensive performance ended the visitors five-match unbeaten streak and secured Bay FC its second straight clean sheet at PayPal Park.

"A great win for us tonight. We've been stressing how important it is for us to play as a team. Everyone has a very important role on this team on and off the field, and it's really coming together and starting to show," said Head Coach Albertin Montoya. "Our last three games have been very good in all different ways, and we're going to continue to get better."

Bay FC got on the front foot quickly as forward Asisat Oshoala nearly found the back of the net nine minutes in. Recovering possession and getting out on the break, the Nigerian let loose a shot from the edge of the penalty area that rattled the woodwork. Oshoala nearly put through another at the 29-minute mark, but her attempt rolled wide of the left post after she cut to her right foot. Making her first start since Week Four, she tallied three of the team's 10 shots.

For the third straight week, Bay FC saw one of its younger players make her first career start. Defender Jordan Brewster earned the starting nod on the backline for the first time in NWSL play, slotting in alongside defender Abby Dahlkemper. She notched an early crucial interception and two clearances before suffering an injury in the 26th minute. Former Portland Thorns and current Bay FC defender Kelli Hubly subbed in for Brewster and helped to close out the clean sheet with two tackles and an interception of her own.

Bay FC broke through for the opening score with six minutes left in the first half. After receiving the ball to her feet at the top of the penalty area, forward forward Penelope Hocking helped the ball along to Malonson charging forward on the flank. The defender rocketed it in to give Bay FC the advantage, with the score marking the first of her professional career. Hocking's assist made for her fourth straight game with a scoring contribution after goals in three straight matches from May 11 to 24. She is tied with midfielder Caroline Conti for the club lead with four goal contributions.

Bay FC stood tall on the defensive end throughout the contest. Jordan Silkowitz, who just returned after a week with the U-23 U.S. Women's National Team, tallied two big saves before the break. She leapt from distance off the line with an outstretched hand to stop a good look in the 32nd minute, before coming up with a big stop from point blank range just after Malonson's score. Strong work to limit quality chances from the visitors, who finished the contest with just 0.8 expected goals and five shots on target, secured the club its fourth clean sheet on the year.

Montoya turned to his bench to see out the match, bringing on forward Racheal Kundananji, midfielder Dorian Bailey and midfielder Kiki Pickett. Kundananji quickly found the ball at her feet, coming inches from adding a second to the scoresheet in the 74th minute after getting out on the break. A second effort shortly after was swallowed up by the goalkeeper after she tried her luck from distance. Forward Rachel Hill thought she had found a second score for the club in second half stoppage time, but the goal was called back after an official review.

Bay FC is back in action Friday, June 13 when defending NWSL Champion Orlando Pride visits PayPal Park. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. PT, and the match will broadcast on Prime Video. It's the club's final home match until late July when Angel City FC and Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds visit for a pair of club friendlies.

Bay FC v Portland Thorns FC

June 7, 2025

PayPal Park, San Jose, Calif.

Kickoff: 4:30 p.m.

Weather: 73 degrees, clear

Attendance: 14,094

Discipline

BAY - Oshoala (caution) 33'

BAY - Pickett (caution) 80'

Scoring Summary

BAY - Malonson (Hocking) 39'

Goals 1 2 F

Bay FC 1 0 1

Portland Thorns FC 0 0 0

Starting Lineups:

Bay FC: Silkowitz, Malonson, Brewster (Hubly 26'), Dahlkemper (C), Dydasco, Conti, Bebar (Pickett 71'), Huff (Bailey 71'), Hocking (Boade 78'), Hill, Oshoala (Kundananji 71')

Unused Substitutes: Allen, Lema, Paulson, Moreau

Portland Thorns FC: Bixby, Reyes, Perry, Hiatt, Torpey (Fleming 78'), Coffey (C), Sugita, Moultrie, Alidou (Turner 63'), Hanks (Spaanstra 84'), Linnehan (Tordin 45')

Unused Substitutes: Hurst, Boeckmann, McKenzie, Daiane, Messner







