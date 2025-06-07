What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Host the Houston Dash for Pride in Our City Night

June 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride (6-3-1, 19 points) vs Houston Dash (3-5-2, 11 points)

When: Saturday, June 7, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

As the Pride host the Houston Dash, here are five things to watch for:

This Ain't Texas (Woo), Ain't No Hold'em (Hey)

The Pride and Dash will square off for the first time in the 2025 season on Saturday, June 7, at Inter&Co Stadium. Orlando won both of the matchups in the 2024 season, including a 3-1 win at home backed by goals from Carson Pickett, Angelina, and Marta. The Pride have won the last three consecutive matches and four of the last five against the Dash. Three of those four victories came via a 1-0 scoreline.

Tippin' on Goal-Goals

In the Pride's last match against Utah, forward Barbra Banda recorded the first hat trick in Orlando Pride history, all coming in the first half of the match and propelling the Pride to a 3-1 victory. The Zambian international is the first African international to record a hat trick in the NWSL. Banda also became just the third player in NWSL history to secure a first-half hat trick and the first to do so on the road. The performance brought her to 24 goals for the Pride across all competitions, passing former Pride player Alex Morgan (23) for second-most in club history.

Efficient Shots

The Pride hit the target with 11 of the 13 shots it attempted (84.6%) in its 3-1 win over Utah on May 23, the highest accuracy for a team that attempted 10 or more shots in a regular season match since 2016. All 13 shots the Pride took in the match came from inside the box, as they've taken a league-high 77.9 percent of their shots this season from inside the penalty area.

New Name, Same Game

The next appearance for Orlando defender Kylie Nadaner will serve as her 100th for the Club across all competitions. Nadaner joined the Pride back in 2021 and has since proved to be a reliable force in the Pride's backline. She was a finalist for Defender of the Year in 2024 and served as the vice-captain for the Club, helping them win both the NWSL Shield and NWSL Championship.

Purple Across the Globe

The Pride saw multiple players get called to their respective countries, including two first senior team call-ups. Kerry Abello received her first call-up to the senior USWNT and earned her first cap in a pair of friendlies, where she was also joined by fellow defender Emily Sams. Zara Chavoshi earned her first senior team call-up, getting the nod from Canada. Goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse headed across the pond to represent England, while Marta and Angelina played for Brazil in a pair of friendlies. The Pride's three Zambian internationals - Barbra Banda, Grace Chanda and Prisca Chilufya - all joined Zambia's national team camp during this window as well.

Milestone Tracker

Marta is one assist away from 20 in her regular season career.

Defender Kylie Nadaner is one appearance away from 100, becoming just the second player in Pride history to achieve the mark.

Goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse is four saves away from 200 career regular season saves.







