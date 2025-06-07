Chicago Stars FC Take Home a Point in 2-2 Draw Visiting Angel City FC

June 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

LOS ANGELES - Chicago Stars FC split points on the road tonight, drawing 2-2 with Angel City FC. Despite four of their regular starters missing and finding themselves down 1-0 at the half, the Stars put together an electric second half to earn a draw. Chicago Star, Nádia Gomes, won a throw in in the 58th minute, faked out her defender and took a shot that deflected, arcing up and into the far-left corner of the net for the equalizer. Ally Schlegel continued the momentum in the 66th minute, receiving the ball in midfield and, taking advantage of being left wide open and striking the ball from distance that Angel City's keeper tipped but couldn't stop for the go-ahead goal. Chicago Stars FC takes home their point and some momentum as they look ahead to their doubleheader at the historic Soldier Field against Seattle Reign FC, June 14 at 4 p.m. CT.

Chicago and Los Angeles, both in need of a win, came out running at the start of the match. The Stars looked to have Angel City on their back foot, winning two quick corner kicks and getting a great look at goal with a through ball to Manaka Hayashi, who took a shot at goal, but directed it straight at the keeper. Chicago kept up the pace for the first 20 minutes, but once LA found their footing, the rest of the half was all Angel City. In the 29th minute, LA sent a cross from the right side of the pitch into Chicago's 18-yard box aimed at one of their forwards running to the back post. Chicago's Camryn Biegalski got her foot in front of the ball to stop it from reaching the attacker, but an unmarked trailing Kennedy Fuller received the ball from Biegalski's block and sent a shot into the net to give LA the lead. Chicago kept fighting, using the high energy and fast pace of Ludmila and Jenna Bike, but Angel City's physical play, which earned them three yellow cards before the half, stopped the Stars' attack.

Fans of NWSL After Dark would enjoy the second half of the match that featured three goals, multiple deflections off the woodwork and thrilling action to the last minute. The half started with an immediate long ball from Chicago's backline to Ludmila who drew the keeper out for the clearance, but the rebound was picked up by Ally Schlegel who chipped the ball toward the open net. Her attempt, however, sailed just over the net. LA responded with consecutive corner kicks that they were unable to capitalize. In the 58th minute, and after making a few changes, Chicago's Nádia Gomes received the ball on the right wing after a throw in, created space between herself and the defender and struck the ball with her left foot to send it arcing into the 18-yard box. Angel City's keeper, unable to track the ball in the air, back peddled and took a swipe at the ball that only ensured it found the back of the net to tie the match. Less than 10 minutes later, Ally Schlegel received the ball from Maitane at midfield and with an open field in front of her, the forward dribbled until she was 20 yards from the goal. Schlegel took a strike before defenders could close in on her and bent the ball away from the keeper who got a fingertip on the ball, but could not prevent the goal giving Chicago the lead. The Stars' momentum continued minutes later when a kerfuffle broke out in LA's 18-yard box that looked to result in a goal, but a foul was called, and possession was awarded to LA. After some discussion, the referee went to the VAR screen to review a potential handball on LA, but the review determined there was no intentional handball and continued with the original call of a free kick for LA. Chicago hoped to walk away with three points, but LA's pressure proved too much for Chicago who could not keep the ball out of the net when M.A. Vignola took shot from close range to tie the game for good.

MATCH NOTES:

The Chicago Stars two goals combined tallied just 0.53 expected goals

This is the first match Chicago hasn't lost when trailing at halftime since March 29, 2024

Cari Roccaro made her 150th NWSL regular-season appearance tonight

Halle Mackiewicz and Manaka Hayashi made their first NWSL starts tonight

Jenna Bike made her first start of the season tonight for the Stars and marked her 50th career NWSL regular-season appearance

Forward, Nádia Gomes, scored her first NWSL goal tonight in her 14th NWSL appearance

Defender, Natalia Kuikka, made her first appearance of the season

Ally Schlegel scored her first goal of the season tonight

Maitane secured her first assist as a Chicago Star tonight with her pass to Schlegel before the goal

Next Match

Chicago Stars FC vs. Seattle Reign FC, June 14, 2025, at 4 p.m. CT at Soldier Field

Goals by Half

1 2 F

LA 1 1 2

CHI 0 2 2

Scoring Summary:

LA: 29' Kennedy Fuller, 80' M.A. Vignola

CHI: 57' Nádia Gomes, 66' Ally Schlegel (Maitane)

Disciplinary Report

LA: 20' Julie Dufour (Yellow Card), 37' Sarah Gorden (Yellow Card), 43' Riley Tiernan (Yellow Card),

CHI:

Lineups

LA: Angelina Anderson, M.A. Vignola, Megan Reid, Sarah Gorden, Miyabi Moriya (62' Hannah Johnson), Katie Zelem (73' Madison Hammond), Alanna Kennedy, Alyssa Thompson (62' Christen Press), Kennedy Fuller (73' Casey Phair), Julie Dufour, Riley Tiernan (90+3' Macey Hodge)

CHI: Halle Mackiewicz, Taylor Malham, Sam Staab, Cari Roccaro, Camryn Biegalski, Shea Groom, Maitane (73' Natalia Kuikka), Ally Schlegel (73' Chardonnay Curran), Manaka Hayashi, Jenna Bike (56' Nádia Gomes), Ludmila (89' Ava Cook)







