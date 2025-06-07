Boston Legacy FC Unveils Official Team Crest

June 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston Legacy FC News Release







BOSTON - Boston Legacy FC is proud to reveal our crest today, completing our club brand following the launch of our new name in March. This crest is the culmination of a five-month design process, led by renowned graphic designer Matthew Wolff.

"This crest is another step in building a new sporting legacy in Boston," said Boston Legacy FC controlling manager Jennifer Epstein. "Swans encompass our core club values of integrity, grit, and style. They are famously loyal, relentless in defending their territory, and iconic residents of our waterways and green spaces. We are excited to see our fans and players wearing this incredible crest when we kick off in 2026 at Gillette Stadium, and continue to build towards the future with our home field of White Stadium in partnership with the City of Boston."

The crest combines classic elements with sleek lines and a minimalist strength, honoring the past while looking forward to the future. It is in motion and always ready: wings raised, strength in fluidity, equally prepared to attack and defend.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.