Tune In: Orlando Pride vs Houston Dash on NWSL+ and Fan Duel Sports Network

June 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Saturday, June 7, 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: NWSL+ or Fan Duel Sports Network (USA), OPTUS (Australia), Canal 11 (Portugal), ESPN SSA (Africa), TV Azteca (Central America), TNT Sport (UK+Ireland), TSN+ (Canada)

The Story:

An appearance against the Dash from defender Kylie Nadaner will serve as her 100th appearance for the Pride across all competitions. Nadaner will be just the second Pride player to achieve 100 appearances in Orlando history.

Saturday's showdown against the Houston Dash will see the Pride back in action for the first time following the international break. The match will be the lone home contest in the month of June before they hit the road for a two-game road trip starting with Bay FC next Friday.

The Pride are unbeaten in its last three matchups with Houston, sporting a +4 goal-differential while allowing just one goal across the three matches. Orlando has not lost at home to the Dash since August of 2019, remaining unbeaten in the last 4 contests at Inter&Co Stadium.

Quote of the Week:

"Obviously it's fantastic to be back at home and play in front of our fans. Houston, they're a team that has gone under a lot of changes the last year. They've got a new coach in Fabrice [Gautrat], so he's implementing his ideas. They're definitely a different team from what they were last year. A team with a little bit more structure and a more possession-based team. But, as you know, in this league there is no easy game, so we have to prepare correctly for them."

- Assistant Coach Giles Barnes

Current Form:

Pride's Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 3, Utah Royals FC 1 (5/23/25, America First Field)

Goal-Scorers: Barbra Banda (3); Brecken Mozingo

Houston's Last Matchup: Houston Dash 2, Bay FC 2 (5/24/25, Shell Energy Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Avery Patterson, Messiah Bright; Penelope Hocking, Rachel Hill

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: Series Record: 9-9-2 (Home: 6-3-1, Away: 3-6-1)

Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 3, Houston Dash 1 (9/28/24, Inter&Co Stadium)

Next Up: Orlando Pride at Bay FC

Date & Time: Friday, June 13, 10 p.m. ET

Venue: PayPal Park, San Jose, Ca.

Broadcast: Prime Video

Competition: NWSL Regular Season







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.