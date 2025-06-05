Orlando Pride Goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse to Represent England at 2025 UEFA European Women's Championship

June 5, 2025

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Pride (6-3-1, 19 points) goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse has been named to England's final roster for the 2025 EUFA European Women's Championship, it was announced today.

The Oldham, England, native has started in between the sticks in every match for the Pride during the 2025 season earning three shutouts and only allowing eight goals, which is the second least conceded goals across the NWSL. During the 2024 season, Moorhouse set a new NWSL record for most clean sheets in a season by a goalkeeper with 13 and also helped the Pride to another NWSL record for most consecutive minutes without conceding a goal at 554 minutes. A finalist for the 2024 NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year, Moorhouse achieved Ironwoman status in 2024 playing every minute for Orlando, becoming the first Pride player to earn the honor since 2017.

England secured its qualification for the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 by drawing 0-0 with Sweden in Gothenburg during the qualifying round. The draw meant they earned an automatic spot in the tournament. England will enter the tournament as the reigning champs after previously hosting and winning the UEFA Women's Euro 2022.

Moorhouse and England were drawn into Group D and will begin their defense on Saturday, July 5 at 3 p.m. ET against France, before taking on Netherlands on Wednesday, July 9 at 12 p.m. ET. The Lionesses will wrap up the Group Stage on Sunday, July 13 at 3 p.m. ET as they are set to match up against Wales. All matches are available to stream on Disney+ with select matches available through FOX Sports.







