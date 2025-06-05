Forward Temwa Chawinga Wins Second Monthly Honor this Year; Named May NWSL Player of the Month, Presented by EA SPORTS

June 5, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY - Kansas City Current forward Temwa Chawinga, the 2024 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) MVP and Golden Boot winner, has picked up her second monthly award this season. She was named the league's May Player of the Month, presented by EA SPORTS, as announced by the NWSL on Thursday. She also garnered the first NWSL Player of the Month recognition of the 2025 campaign back in March.

Chawinga has won the award five times in her career since joining the league ahead of the 2024 season. She now owns sole possession of the NWSL record for most Player of the Month honors, breaking the tie she previously shared with Kim Little and Megan Rapinoe.

The Malawi native powered Kansas City to a 3-1-0 record during May - including three straight wins to close out the month - as the Current remain at the top of the NWSL table. Chawinga recorded a trio of goals in that span, finding the back of the net against Bay FC, Orlando Pride and Chicago Stars FC.

No stranger to rewriting the record books, Chawinga's 62nd-minute goal against Bay FC propelled her to become the first player in NWSL history to score a goal in each of her first three regular season games against two different clubs. She had already done so against the Washington Spirit before matching the feat against Bay FC on May 11 in Kansas City's decisive 4-1 victory at CPKC Stadium.

More history was made on May 16 in Orlando with Chawinga's game-winning strike in the 52nd minute, which stood as the deciding factor in the Current's 1-0 win over the Pride. Her tally was the 25th goal of her NWSL regular season career, a mark she reached in just 34 regular season appearances. She hit that milestone in six fewer games than anyone else in league history. Chawinga became the 18th player to record 25 or more regular season goals with one club, and the first to do so for the Current.

Chawinga's third consecutive goal came on the road against the Chicago Stars on May 24 to cap off a successful month. That marked her fourth separate three-or-more game goal streak of her career. Her goal in the 41st minute proved to be the match-winner in the 3-1 win, the ninth of her career to extend her own club record. She now has the most regular season game-winning goals of any NWSL player since she joined the league in 2024.

Entering Week 11 of the 2025 NWSL season, Chawinga is tied for second in the NWSL Golden Boot race with six goals and one assist. She is also ranked third in the league with 14 shots on target.

The NWSL Player of the Month is selected by the NWSL Media Association, a collection of writers that cover the league on a consistent basis, and the NWSL's on-air broadcast talent. Awards for the month of May are based off performances during NWSL regular season matches.

Chawinga and the Current resume NWSL regular season action on Saturday, June 7, against Gotham FC at noon CT (1 p.m. ET) at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, N.J., before returning to CPKC Stadium the following week to host Racing Louisville FC at 6:30 p.m. CT.

