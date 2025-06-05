Portland Thorns FC International Report - May/June 2025

PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Thorns FC had 10 players called up to represent their countries in the May/June 2025 FIFA Women's International Window, contributing to game-changing moments across the globe and strengthening their development alongside national teammates.

A full breakdown for each Thorns player and the matches their country played can be found down below.

For the U.S., midfield duo Sam Coffey and Olivia Moultrie made appearances for the senior USWNT in their matches against China and Jamaica with Coffey scoring her second career international goal against China. Caiya Hanks featured twice for the U-23 USWNT in their away matches against the German U-23's that saw both countries walk away with a victory each.

Other international Thorns goal scorers include forward Deyna Castellanos (Venezuela) and defender Kaitlyn Torpey (Australia), each finding the back of the net on one occasion for their respective countries. Australia won both its games against Argentina while Venezuela split its series against New Zealand with a win a piece.

Midfielder Jessie Fleming and forward Mimi Alidou reunited with Canada to lead their country to two dominant wins against Haiti. While once again donning the captain's armband for Canada, Fleming bagged two assists in the second contest against Haiti. To close out Concacaf internationals, defender Reyna Reyes and Mexico drew then won their friendlies against Uruguay, with Reyes playing the full match in the first contest.

Defender Isabella Obaze played the entire match for Denmark in an important 1-0 win against Wales in the 2025 UEFA Women's Nations League, but a loss to Sweden now sees the Danes ready to defend their position in League A during the promotion/relegation playoffs later this year.

To wrap up the International Report, midfielder Hina Sugita returned to the Japanese National Team for their matches against Brazil, coming off the bench on both occasions.

PORTLAND THORNS FC | MAY/JUNE 2025 FIFA WOMEN'S INTERNATIONAL REPORT

Australia - Kaitlyn Torpey

Australia vs Argentina

Date: Friday, May 30, 2025

Venue: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia

Result: 2-0, Australia

Thorns Participation:

- Torpey (D), 1 goal, 78 minutes played

Australia v Argentina

Date: Monday, June 2, 2025

Venue: GIO Stadium Canberra, Canberra, Australia

Result: 4-1, Australia

Thorns Participation:

- Torpey (D), 17 minutes played

Canada - Mimi Alidou and Jessie Fleming

Canada vs Haiti

Date: Saturday, May 31, 2025

Venue: Princess Auto Stadium, Winnipeg, Canada

Result: 4-1, Canada

Thorns Participation:

- Fleming (M), 75 minutes played

- Alidou (F), 70 minutes played

Canada vs Haiti

Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Venue: Stade Saputo, Montreal, Canada

Result: 3-1, Canada

Thorns Participation:

- Fleming (M), 2 assists, 64 minutes played

- Alidou (F), 33 minutes played

Denmark - Isabella Obaze

Denmark vs Wales

Date: Friday, May 30, 2025

Venue: Nature Energy Park, Odense, Wales

Result: 1-0, Denmark

Thorns Participation:

- Obaze (D), 95 minutes played

Sweden vs Denmark

Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Venue: Strawberry Arena, Stockholm, Sweden

Result: 6-1, Sweden

Thorns Participation:

- Obaze (D), 45 minutes played

Japan - Hina Sugita

Brazil vs Japan

Date: Friday, May 30, 2025

Venue: Corinthians Arena, São Paulo, Brazil

Result: 3-1, Brazil

Thorns Participation:

- Sugita (M), 6 minutes played

Brazil vs Japan

Date: Monday, June 2, 2025

Venue: Estadio Cícero de Souza Marques, São Paulo, Brazil

Result: 2-1, Brazil

Thorns Participation:

- Sugita (M), 32 minutes played

Mexico - Reyna Reyes

Mexico vs Uruguay

Date: Friday, May 30, 2025

Venue: Estadio Universitario BUAP, Puebla, Mexico

Result: 2-2, Draw

Thorns Participation:

- Reyes (D), 96 minutes played

Mexico vs Uruguay

Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Venue: Estadio Tlahuicole, Tlaxcala City, Mexico

Result: 1-0, Mexico

USA - Sam Coffey and Olivia Moultrie

USA v China

Date: Saturday, May 31, 2025

Venue: Allianz Field, Saint Paul, Minnesota

Result: 3-0, USA

Thorns Participation:

- Coffey (M), 1 goal, 94 minutes played

- Moultrie (M), 19 minutes played

USA v Jamaica

Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Venue: Energizer Park, St. Louis, Missouri

Result: 4-0, USA

Thorns Participation:

- Coffey (M), 58 minutes played

- Moultrie (M), 29 minutes played

USA U-23 - Caiya Hanks

USA v Germany

Date: Friday, May 30, 2025

Result: 2-1, USA

Thorns Participation:

- Hanks (F), 32 minutes played

USA v Germany

Date: Monday, June 2, 2025

Result: 2-1, Germany

Thorns Participation:

- Hanks (F), 56 minutes played

Venezuela - Deyna Castellanos

New Zealand vs Venezuela

Date: Saturday, May 31, 2025

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Marbella, Marbella, Spain

Result: 3-1, Venezuela

Thorns Participation:

- Castellanos (F), 1 goal, 81 minutes played

New Zealand vs Venezuela

Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Venue: Estadio Nuevo Mirador, Algeciras, Spain

Result: 2-1, New Zealand

Thorns Participation:

- Castellanos (F), 45 minutes played







