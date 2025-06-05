Portland Thorns FC International Report - May/June 2025
PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Thorns FC had 10 players called up to represent their countries in the May/June 2025 FIFA Women's International Window, contributing to game-changing moments across the globe and strengthening their development alongside national teammates.
A full breakdown for each Thorns player and the matches their country played can be found down below.
For the U.S., midfield duo Sam Coffey and Olivia Moultrie made appearances for the senior USWNT in their matches against China and Jamaica with Coffey scoring her second career international goal against China. Caiya Hanks featured twice for the U-23 USWNT in their away matches against the German U-23's that saw both countries walk away with a victory each.
Other international Thorns goal scorers include forward Deyna Castellanos (Venezuela) and defender Kaitlyn Torpey (Australia), each finding the back of the net on one occasion for their respective countries. Australia won both its games against Argentina while Venezuela split its series against New Zealand with a win a piece.
Midfielder Jessie Fleming and forward Mimi Alidou reunited with Canada to lead their country to two dominant wins against Haiti. While once again donning the captain's armband for Canada, Fleming bagged two assists in the second contest against Haiti. To close out Concacaf internationals, defender Reyna Reyes and Mexico drew then won their friendlies against Uruguay, with Reyes playing the full match in the first contest.
Defender Isabella Obaze played the entire match for Denmark in an important 1-0 win against Wales in the 2025 UEFA Women's Nations League, but a loss to Sweden now sees the Danes ready to defend their position in League A during the promotion/relegation playoffs later this year.
To wrap up the International Report, midfielder Hina Sugita returned to the Japanese National Team for their matches against Brazil, coming off the bench on both occasions.
Australia - Kaitlyn Torpey
Australia vs Argentina
Date: Friday, May 30, 2025
Venue: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia
Result: 2-0, Australia
Thorns Participation:
- Torpey (D), 1 goal, 78 minutes played
Australia v Argentina
Date: Monday, June 2, 2025
Venue: GIO Stadium Canberra, Canberra, Australia
Result: 4-1, Australia
Thorns Participation:
- Torpey (D), 17 minutes played
Canada - Mimi Alidou and Jessie Fleming
Canada vs Haiti
Date: Saturday, May 31, 2025
Venue: Princess Auto Stadium, Winnipeg, Canada
Result: 4-1, Canada
Thorns Participation:
- Fleming (M), 75 minutes played
- Alidou (F), 70 minutes played
Canada vs Haiti
Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Venue: Stade Saputo, Montreal, Canada
Result: 3-1, Canada
Thorns Participation:
- Fleming (M), 2 assists, 64 minutes played
- Alidou (F), 33 minutes played
Denmark - Isabella Obaze
Denmark vs Wales
Date: Friday, May 30, 2025
Venue: Nature Energy Park, Odense, Wales
Result: 1-0, Denmark
Thorns Participation:
- Obaze (D), 95 minutes played
Sweden vs Denmark
Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Venue: Strawberry Arena, Stockholm, Sweden
Result: 6-1, Sweden
Thorns Participation:
- Obaze (D), 45 minutes played
Japan - Hina Sugita
Brazil vs Japan
Date: Friday, May 30, 2025
Venue: Corinthians Arena, São Paulo, Brazil
Result: 3-1, Brazil
Thorns Participation:
- Sugita (M), 6 minutes played
Brazil vs Japan
Date: Monday, June 2, 2025
Venue: Estadio Cícero de Souza Marques, São Paulo, Brazil
Result: 2-1, Brazil
Thorns Participation:
- Sugita (M), 32 minutes played
Mexico - Reyna Reyes
Mexico vs Uruguay
Date: Friday, May 30, 2025
Venue: Estadio Universitario BUAP, Puebla, Mexico
Result: 2-2, Draw
Thorns Participation:
- Reyes (D), 96 minutes played
Mexico vs Uruguay
Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Venue: Estadio Tlahuicole, Tlaxcala City, Mexico
Result: 1-0, Mexico
USA - Sam Coffey and Olivia Moultrie
USA v China
Date: Saturday, May 31, 2025
Venue: Allianz Field, Saint Paul, Minnesota
Result: 3-0, USA
Thorns Participation:
- Coffey (M), 1 goal, 94 minutes played
- Moultrie (M), 19 minutes played
USA v Jamaica
Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Venue: Energizer Park, St. Louis, Missouri
Result: 4-0, USA
Thorns Participation:
- Coffey (M), 58 minutes played
- Moultrie (M), 29 minutes played
USA U-23 - Caiya Hanks
USA v Germany
Date: Friday, May 30, 2025
Result: 2-1, USA
Thorns Participation:
- Hanks (F), 32 minutes played
USA v Germany
Date: Monday, June 2, 2025
Result: 2-1, Germany
Thorns Participation:
- Hanks (F), 56 minutes played
Venezuela - Deyna Castellanos
New Zealand vs Venezuela
Date: Saturday, May 31, 2025
Venue: Estadio Municipal de Marbella, Marbella, Spain
Result: 3-1, Venezuela
Thorns Participation:
- Castellanos (F), 1 goal, 81 minutes played
New Zealand vs Venezuela
Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Venue: Estadio Nuevo Mirador, Algeciras, Spain
Result: 2-1, New Zealand
Thorns Participation:
- Castellanos (F), 45 minutes played
