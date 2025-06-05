Ticket Sales for Bay FC's August 23 Match at Oracle Park in San Francisco Cross 25,000 Sold

June 5, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN FRANCISCO - Bay FC announced today ticket sales for the club's Aug. 23 match at Oracle Park in San Francisco have surpassed 25,000 tickets sold. Excitement is high for the match, now less than 90 days away, with Bay FC fans responding to already fill over half the 40,000-capacity venue in anticipation of the contest.

Oracle Park is sure to create an unrivaled atmosphere that will not be matched anywhere else in the NWSL. The match is the first-ever women's professional soccer match hosted at the iconic venue and is set for a 1 p.m. kickoff before a national audience on CBS Aug. 23.

Last season, Bay FC featured in the match that set the NWSL's current single-game attendance record, with 35,038 fans filling Chicago's Wrigley Field to see Bay FC defeat the Red Stars 2-1 June 8.

Starting at just $20, tickets are available for The Show at Oracle Park by visiting Bay FC.com/tickets. Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets today with demand high for the must-see contest. The match is the second of the season between Bay FC and the Washington Spirit. The two sides met once already this season, March 28 at Audi Field, as well as last fall in Bay FC's first playoff match in club history, the 2024 NWSL Quarterfinals.







