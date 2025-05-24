Bay FC Comes from Behind, Earns a Point in Houston with 2-2 Draw at Shell Energy Stadium

May 24, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







HOUSTON - Bay FC and Houston Dash played to an eventful 2-2 draw at Shell Energy Stadium Saturday night. After going into the halftime break down a goal, Bay FC scored twice in three minutes to start the second half and take the lead. Forward Penelope Hocking scored in her third straight match with her 53rd minute score, before forward Rachel Hill opened her 2025 scoring account moments later in the 56th minute. Houston tied the contest with just two minutes remaining, sending each side home with a point.

"It was a good point away from home, one that hurt a little bit since we were up 2-1 in the second half. But it showed a lot of character from our team being down 1-0 at halftime, it's the first time this season we've been able to come back and come out with at least a point," said Head Coach Albertin Montoya. "We came out in the second half with the right mentality, created opportunities, made some changes that allowed us to get forward a little bit more. Overall, I thought we played some really good football."

Both clubs nearly found the net early on. Just six minutes after the opening whistle, Midfielder Caroline Conti and forward Racheal Kundananji combined inside the penalty area to open up Conti from 10 yards out, but the midfielder's effort sailed just high of the bar. Houston threatened three minutes later after getting out on the break, but Dash forward Avery Patterson's attempt from inside the box was denied by a leaping stop from goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz in goal.

Midfielder Taylor Huff came inches from her first pro goal moments later. After a long switch by midfielder Hannah Bebar, making her first start of her pro career, fell to Hocking on the left flank, Kundananji got on the end of service into the box and helped the ball along to Huff, who redirected the header toward the left post, but just wide of the target.

Houston opened the scoring at the half hour mark coming out of the hydration break. A long ball to switch the field fell to the feet of Houston's Patterson, who carried into the middle of the pitch before letting loose a left-footed effort from just outside the penalty area. Bay FC nearly answered the goal from the resulting kickoff as Kundananji charged down the left flank and served to Hill, but Houston goalkeeper Abby Smith was able to get a hand on the effort and play it out for a corner.

Bay FC turned the game on its head with its pair of goals, coming within three minutes of each other less than ten minutes after the start of the second half. In off the bench for defender Maddie Moreau, defender Alyssa Malonson found Hocking inside the penalty area with a good entry ball forward, who slotted it home for her third goal in as many games. Hocking's score made her the first Bay FC player to score in three consecutive matches. Not three minutes later, Kundananji bested a Houston defender in a footrace and pulled the goalkeeper off her line, putting Hill in position to open her 2025 scoring account with a one-touch finish.

Bay FC appeared to headed to second half stoppage time with three points in hand, but Houston would equalize with two minutes remaining. Substitute forward Messiah Bright dribbled into the penalty area and slotted one inside the left post, evening the scoreline. The hosts nearly pulled ahead on two occasions as stoppage time began, but stellar goalkeeping by Silkowitz in Bay FC's goal denied the opportunities, her second and third saves of the evening.

Abby Dahlkemper reached a career milestone with her start and appearance in Saturday's match. The contest marked the 2017 NWSL Defender of the Year and Menlo Park native's 150th career regular season game played, making her the 42nd player in league history to reach the milestone.

Bay FC is back in action next following the international break. Portland Thorns FC visits the Bay Area on Pride Night at PayPal Park June 7, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. PT. The match will be the first of consecutive home contests as defending champions Orlando Pride visit Northern California the following Friday, June 13.

Houston Dash v Bay FC

May 24, 2025

Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, Texas

Kickoff: 5:10 p.m. PT / 7:10 p.m. CT

Weather: 87 degrees, cloudy

Attendance: 5,595

Discipline

BAY - Dahlkemper (caution) 45+2'

HOU - Nielsen (caution) 84'

Scoring Summary

HOU - Patterson (Olivieri) 33'

BAY - Hocking (Malonson) 53'

BAY - Hill (Kundananji) 56'

HOU - Bright (Olivieri) 88'

Goals 1 2 F

Houston Dash 1 1 2

Bay FC 0 2 2

Starting Lineups:

Houston Dash: Smith, Jacobs, Nielsen, Gareis, Lind (C), Sheehan (Puntigam 80'), Olivieri, Patterson, Colaprico (van Zanten 80'), Duljan (Graham 45'), Alozie (Bright 59')

Unused Substitutes: Campbell, Schmidt, Briede, Westphal, Costa da Silva

Bay FC: Silkowitz, Moreau (Malonson 45'), Menges (Anderson 66'), Dahlkemper (C), Dydasco, Conti, Bebar (Shepherd 72'), Huff (Lema 80'), Hill, Hocking, Kundananji (Oshoala 66')

Unused Substitutes: Allen, Hubly, Boade, Pickett







