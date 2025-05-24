Spirit Continues Hot Start on the Road With 2-1 Win in Seattle

May 24, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Seattle, Wash. - The Washington Spirit tied an NWSL record tonight with its 2-1 win over Seattle Reign FC, extending its undefeated away record this season to 5-0-0. Midfielder Croix Bethune and forward Ashley Hatch delivered the goals for the Spirit and goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury preserved the win late in the match with a diving save.

The Spirit defending third appeared back in regular form tonight with just one goal against and solid stops of Seattle chances throughout the night. In just the third minute of the match, the Reign appeared have a breakaway chance but Washington recovered well and ended the threat with a Casey Krueger clearance before the home team could take a shot.

Washington responded almost immediately with a chance of its own. Forward Rosemonde Kouassi sent a perfect cross into the box for midfielder Narumi Miura whose blocked shot found its way back to defender Rebeca Bernal. Bernal fired a shot on target that was saved Seattle keeper Claudia Dickey before Gift Monday appeared to bury the rebound in the net. The play would be ruled offside but the Spirit attack had found a groove.

Just two minutes later, however, reigning Midfielder and Rookie of the Year Croix Bethune found the back of the net and gave the Spirit the early 1-0 lead. Krueger provided a goal contribution in her second consecutive match with the assist as Bethune tallied her first goal since last June's stoppage time equalizer against San Diego in front of a record crowd at Audi Field.

The Reign would equalize shortly after this Spirit goal when defender Shae Holmes took control of a loose ball in the box and fired a shot into the top of the net. The equalizer was short-lived, however, as Spirit goal leader Ashley Hatch once again delivered the Spirit the lead in the 35th minute. Forward Gift Monday tallied her first career assist on a cross deep into the box that Hatch tapped home for her sixth of the season. The goal also marked the 59th of Hatch's regular season career, moving her to within one of a tie with Alex Morgan for fourth-most in league history.

The second half began with some disciplinary action as the Spirit and Reign both collected yellow cards. As the half settled in, Kouassi and Monday sparked the Spirit attack. In the 61st, Kouassi showed off her speed with a run down the sideline and, in the 65th, Monday fed Bethune with an impressive flick as she made a move toward goal. Midfielder Hal Hershfelt subbed on in the 66th minute, making her second appearance since returning from injury earlier this month.

Washington made a pair of substitutes in the 81st minute with Spirit newcomer Kiley Dulaney making her professional debut and Makenna Morris coming on to help close out the match. Shortly after, goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury made a lead-preserving save when she dove to block a close-range Seattle header. After the loose ball bounced around the box, the Spirit was able to clear it and end the threat.

Throughout stoppage time, the Spirit was able to successfully keep the ball in its attacking end to burn time before the final whistle blew. The 2-1 win sends Washington into the international break on a high note, with a 6-3-1 record and 19 points on the table.

Next up, several Spirit players will head off to represent their home countries next weekend in the upcoming international break. Upon their return, the Spirit will host the North Carolina Courage at Audi Field on Sunday, June 8 in the club's annual Juneteenth match. The match kicks off at 4 p.m. EDT and will broadcast on Monumental Sports Network, NWSL+ and Paramount+.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.