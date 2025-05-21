Washington Spirit's Makenna Morris Called up to U.S. Under-23 Women's National Team

May 21, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit forward Makenna Morris has been called up to the U.S. U-23 Women's National Team, U.S. Soccer announced today. The U-23 team will hold training camp in Germany beginning later this month and face their German counterparts in two friendly matches on Friday, May 30 and Monday, June 2. The matches will take place outside of Stuttgart in southern Germany.

Morris was most recently called up to the U-23 squad for both the January Futures Camp, training with the senior team's staff, and for April's training camp. So far in 2025, Morris has started all nine regular season matches for the Spirit, totaling 695 minutes of playing time across both the back line and attacking third. The dynamic second-year pro also scored Washington's first goal of the season in Houston this spring, the sixth of her young career.

