Julia Grosso and Ludmila Named to June International Rosters

May 21, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars Julia Grosso, Jameese Joseph and Ludmila have been called up to their respective national teams for the June international window. Grosso is set to represent Canada and Ludmila returns with Brazil, while Joseph will participate in camp with the United States Under-23 team.

Julia Grosso returns to the Canadian Women's National Team (CANWNT) for the third time in 2025, joining her nation for a pair of friendlies against Haiti. Grosso has scored for Canada once in each of her previous call-ups this year, first notching the only goal in Canada's 1-1 draw with China in the Pinatar Cup February 19. Most recently, Grosso scored in the 87th minute of the CANWNT's 3-0 shutout over Argentina April 4. In the June international window, Grosso and Canada will host Haiti for two friendlies. The first match will take place at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg, Canada, May 31 at 1 p.m. CT, before the two sides meet again at Stade Saputo in Montreal, Canada, June 3 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Ludmila sets off to join Brazil, also for the third time this year, with the nation on the books to host two friendlies with Japan. During the last international window, Ludmila started against the United States April 5, playing 73 minutes, and the attacker rocketed off a shot seconds into the second half that ricocheted the woodwork. Brazil will kick off the international window against Japan, May 30 at 7:30 p.m. CT, at Neo Química Arena, less than an hour from Ludmila's hometown in São Paulo, Brazil. A second friendly against Japan will follow June 2 at 6 p.m. at Estádio Cicero de Souza Marques in São Paulo, Brazil.

Jameese Joseph heads off for her third international camp of 2025, joining the United States Under-23 Youth National Team (USYNT U-23) again. The Chicago Stars forward previously took part in the United States' January Futures Camp and the USYNT U-23 camp in April this year. Instead of running concurrently with the United States Women's National Team (USWNT) camp, as the last two USYNT U-23 camps have, the U-23s will play two matches against the German Under-23 team. The first match will take place May 30 and the second June 2, both in stadiums near Stuttgart, Germany.

The Chicago Stars will host their Pride Celebration match at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois, May 24 at 6:30 p.m. CT, taking on the Kansas City Current before the international break officially begins May 26. After the close of the international window June 3, the Chicago Stars will resume National Women's Soccer League regular-season action on the road, facing Angel City FC at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California, June 7 at 9 p.m. CT. The Stars will return home June 14, taking on Seattle Reign FC at the historic Soldier Field in a doubleheader match with Chicago Fire FC. Fans can secure all Chicago Stars FC single-match tickets by visiting chicagostars.com/tickets.







