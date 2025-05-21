Angel City Football Club Signs Iceland Women's National Team Forward Sveindís Jónsdóttir Through 2027

May 21, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC News Release







LOS ANGELES - Today, Angel City Football Club (ACFC) announced that the club has signed Iceland Women's National Team forward Sveindís Jónsdóttir through 2027. Jónsdóttir comes to Angel City as a free agent most recently with Frauen-Bundesliga club VfL Wolfsburg. She will occupy one of ACFC's international spots and will be eligible to play pending receipt of her International Transfer Certificate (ITC). Jónsdóttir will join the club following the conclusion of the UEFA European Championship.

"I am so excited to join Angel City," said Jónsdóttir. "I can't wait to get to know my teammates, who are all so talented. Training and playing with such amazing players will improve my game and I know the coaching staff will as well. I want to be a part of something big and game changing in women's football and that is why I decided to join Angel City. I want to win titles and I know that is Angel City's goal as well. To the Angel City fans, I will always give my all and I can't wait to celebrate victories with you."

"We are delighted to welcome Sveindís to Angel City," said Sporting Director Mark Parsons. "She is a key signing for us as a dynamic attacking player who has consistently impacted the biggest games in UEFA Champions League and at the international level. Sveindís has important qualities with and without the ball that will complement our group of forwards while also bringing an incredible work ethic and hunger to win. At 23 years of age, we believe Sveindís can have an instant impact while continuing to grow and develop at our club over many years."

Jónsdóttir has spent the past four seasons with Wolfsburg, where she has appeared in 93 matches in all competitions, tallying 22 goals and 16 assists. While with Wolfsburg, Jónsdóttir also competed on loan for Kristianstads DFF, a club in Kristianstad, Sweden, scoring six goals in 21 match appearances in 2021.

In 2020, she won the Icelandic championship with Breiðablik, while also being named the Úrvalsdeild Player of the Year and winning the Úrvalsdeild Golden Boot award. In 2021, she was named the Icelandic Women's Footballer of the Year and in 2022, she won the Frauen-Bundesliga with VfL Wolfsburg.

Originally from Keflavík, Iceland, Jónsdóttir has earned 48 caps with the Iceland Women's National Team, tallying 12 goals and 12 assists. Debuting for the senior roster in September 2020, where she scored her first international career brace, she also competed for the U19 Iceland Women's National Team where she scored 10 goals and seven assists.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.