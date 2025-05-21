Bay FC Goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz Named to U.S. U-23 WNT Roster for Upcoming Friendlies in Germany

May 21, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Today, U.S. Soccer announced Bay FC goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz has been selected to join the U.S. U-23 Women's National Team roster for training camp and a pair of upcoming friendlies in Germany during the upcoming May 26 - June 5 international window. Silkowitz and the U-23 USWNT will play two matches during the trip, facing off with Germany May 30 and June 2 in Stuggart.

Silkowitz's invitation is the first of her career to a national team program at any level. 2025 marks her third professional season and second with Bay FC after joining the club last August via trade from Kansas City Current. This season, Silkowitz has played every minute for Bay FC, recording three shutouts and taking home NWSL Week 4 Save of the Week honors.

Born in 2000, Silkowitz is one of five "overage players" selected to the roster per U.S. Soccer's agreement with Germany. She is one of 16 NWSL players selected to the roster and one of two goalkeepers alongside Angel City FC goalkeeper Angelina Anderson. A Bay Area native, Anderson also featured against Bay FC last week in the SoCal side's visit to PayPal Park.

The camp will be led by University of New Mexico head coach Heather Dyche, along with assistant coaches Yolanda Thomas from Orlando Pride, former USWNT player and 2008 Olympic gold medalist Stephanie Cox, and long-time U.S. Youth National Team and former San Diego Wave goalkeeper coach Louis Hunt.

Prior to her first call-up, Silkowitz will still be available for selection when Bay FC heads to the Lone Star State for an afternoon matchup against the Houston Dash Saturday, May 24. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. PT from Shell Energy Stadium, with the match broadcast on NWSL+ and Paramount+ with Jenn Hildreth and Jamie Watson and NBC Sports California with Josh Appel and Kacey White on the call. The club returns home following the international window vs. Portland Thorns FC June 7.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.