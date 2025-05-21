Gotham FC's Reale, Schupansky Named to U.S. U-23 Women's National Team Roster

May 21, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC defender Lilly Reale and forward Sarah Schupansky have been named to the U.S. Under-23 Women's National Team training camp roster, taking place in Germany.

The U-23s will be in Germany from May 26 to June 3 and are scheduled to face the host nation twice, on May 30 and June 2.

Reale and Schupansky were both previously called into the U-23 camp in March in Los Angeles. They are among 10 players on the current roster who have scored in the NWSL this season.

Reale, 21, is one of 12 players on the roster with experience at a FIFA Youth Women's World Cup and is one of five who competed at the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica.

This marks Schupansky's second national team call-up at any level, following her debut U-23 invitation earlier this year. She currently ranks second in the NWSL in both crosses (58) and corner kicks (30). Schupansky has appeared in all 10 matches this season, starting nine, and has recorded one goal and two assists.







