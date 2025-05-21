Schupansky, Torres Earn Starts in Concacaf Showdown

May 21, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







Gotham FC coach Juan Carlos Amorós made two changes to his team's starting lineup ahead of the much-anticipated semifinal of the inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup at Estadio Universitario in Monterrey, Mexico.

Sarah Schupansky and Taryn Torres re-enter the Gotham FC XI when the team takes on Club América at 7:30 p.m. ET, representing the two additions from Friday's setup against San Diego.

Paramount Plus will carry tonight's English broadcast of the match, while ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ will have a Spanish-language broadcast. For international viewers, the match will be on ESPN in Mexico and on Disney+ in Canada, the Caribbean, Central America and South America.

The reworked midfield for Gotham FC turns back to the grouping in four previous NWSL matches, the most recent being a 0-0 draw with Chicago on May 4. Torres started all four Concacaf W Champions Cup group stage matches, while Schupansky and fellow central midfielder Jaelin Howell will be making their Concacaf debuts.

Several other starters for Gotham FC will be making either their first start or first appearance in a Concacaf competition. Defender Jess Carter, who logged 90 total minutes in two games off the bench last fall, will start tonight. Defender Lilly Reale, a rookie like Schupansky, and attackers Geyse and Midge Purce will all play in their first Concacaf matches.

Carter and Reale will share the back line with captain Mandy Freeman and Emily Sonnett. Freeman has started every W Champions Cup match for Gotham, registering 315 total minutes, one goal and one assist. This will be Sonnett's third start and fourth appearance in the competition.

Up front, Geyse and Purce flank electric Spanish forward Esther González, the leading scorer in the NWSL with seven goals in 10 matches. González is tied for second on the team with two goals in the W Champions Cup, alongside Torres.

German goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger, the reigning NWSL goalkeeper of the year, makes her second W Champions Cup start, aiming for her second clean sheet. She made two saves in the 0-0 group stage draw with CF Monterrey.

The substitutes bench includes goalkeepers Ryan Campbell and Tyler McCamey; defenders Bruninha and Emerson Elgin; midfielders Nealy Martin and Stella Nyamekye; and forwards Khyah Harper, Jéssica Silva, Ella Stevens and Mak Whitham.

Goalkeeper Shelby Hogan; defender Tierna Davidson; midfielders Sofia Cook and Rose Lavelle; and forwards Gabi Portilho are out.

Gotham FC lineup vs. Club América

30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK)

22 - Mandy Freeman (c)

27 - Jess Carter

6 - Emily Sonnett

4 - Lilly Reale

7 - Jaelin Howell

8 - Taryn Torres

11 - Sarah Schupansky

23 - Midge Purce

9 - Esther González

10 - Geyse

Substitutes: 12 - Ryan Campbell (GK), 26 - Tyler McCamey (GK); 3 - Bruninha, 13 - Ella Stevens, 14 - Nealy Martin, 17 - Mak Whitham, 20 - Jéssica Silva, 24 - Emerson Elgin, 34 - Khyah Harper, 90 - Stella Nyamekye







