Gotham FC's Emily Sonnett Named to U.S. Women's National Team Roster
May 20, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release
JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC defender Emily Sonnett has been named to the 24-player U.S. Women's National Team roster for the upcoming international friendlies against China PR and Jamaica.
Sonnett, 31, is one of three players on the roster to have earned more than 100 international appearances, with 107. A native of Marietta, Ga., Sonnett has played every minute of the 2025 NWSL regular season for Gotham FC. She leads both the club and the league in successful passes (580) and ranks second in total touches (718).
The U.S. will face China PR on Saturday, May 31, at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. ET, with broadcast coverage on TBS, HBO Max, Universo and Peacock (Spanish). The team will then take on Jamaica at Energizer Park in St. Louis on Monday, June 3, at 8 p.m. ET. The match will air on TNT, HBO Max, Universo and Peacock (Spanish).
National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 20, 2025
- 17-Year-Old Kimmi Ascanio Emerging as San Diego Wave FC's Offensive Leader - San Diego Wave FC
- Houston Dash Defender Avery Patterson Named to U.S. Women's National Team Roster - Houston Dash
- Washington Spirit Defender Tara McKeown Called up to U.S. Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
- Defender Kerry Abello Earns First Call up to U.S. Women's National Team - Orlando Pride
- Gotham FC's Emily Sonnett Named to U.S. Women's National Team Roster - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Racing's Sears Called up for USWNT Friendlies - Racing Louisville FC
- Kansas City Current Trio Receive Call-Ups from U.S. Women's National Team - Kansas City Current
- Angel City Football Club Agrees to Transfer Defender Vanessa Gilles to FC Bayern München - Angel City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent NJ/NY Gotham FC Stories
- Gotham FC's Emily Sonnett Named to U.S. Women's National Team Roster
- Gotham FC Defeated by San Diego Wave at Sports Illustrated Stadium
- Gotham FC Defeated by San Diego Wave at Sports Illustrated Stadium
- Freeman, Stevens Re-Enter Starting Lineup
- Gotham FC Aims to Rebound at Home against San Diego