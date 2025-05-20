Gotham FC's Emily Sonnett Named to U.S. Women's National Team Roster

May 20, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC defender Emily Sonnett has been named to the 24-player U.S. Women's National Team roster for the upcoming international friendlies against China PR and Jamaica.

Sonnett, 31, is one of three players on the roster to have earned more than 100 international appearances, with 107. A native of Marietta, Ga., Sonnett has played every minute of the 2025 NWSL regular season for Gotham FC. She leads both the club and the league in successful passes (580) and ranks second in total touches (718).

The U.S. will face China PR on Saturday, May 31, at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. ET, with broadcast coverage on TBS, HBO Max, Universo and Peacock (Spanish). The team will then take on Jamaica at Energizer Park in St. Louis on Monday, June 3, at 8 p.m. ET. The match will air on TNT, HBO Max, Universo and Peacock (Spanish).







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.