Racing's Sears Called up for USWNT Friendlies

Racing Louisville forward Emma Sears

Racing Louisville forward Emma Sears has earned another call-up to the United States Women's National Team for an upcoming camp that includes two international friendlies.

This is the fifth USWNT roster Sears has been a part of in her career. The 24-year-old second year professional has earned four caps, scoring one goal for the United States in her debut last October.

The camp comes as the USWNT prepares for the upcoming 2026 CONCACAF W Championship, which will serve as a qualifying tournament for the 2027 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Sears is on a record-setting pace for Racing Louisville this season, with four goals through nine games. Ebony Salmon and Nadia Nadim jointly hold the single-season club record with six goals apiece in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

The fast start comes on the heels of a breakout 2024 campaign in which Sears scored five goals, the most-ever by a Racing rookie.

The USWNT will face China PR on Saturday, May 31 at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota. The 5:30 p.m. ET kickoff will be broadcast on TBS and Universo, with streaming coverage on HBO Max and Peacock.

In the second game of the camp, the USWNT will host Jamaica on Wednesday, June 3 at Energizer Park in St. Louis, Missouri for an 8 p.m. ET kick. The game will air on TNT and Universo, also with streaming coverage on HBO Max and Peacock.

Sears is one of three players on the Racing Louisville roster with USWNT experience, along with Savannah DeMelo and Taylor Flint. The current roster also includes four other senior international players: Ángela Barón (Colombia), Ary Borges (Brazil), Uchenna Kanu (Nigeria), Janine Sonis (Canada) and Elli Pikkujämsä (Finland).

USWNT Camp Roster (Club; Caps/Goals)

Goalkeepers (3): Claudia Dickey (Seattle Reign FC; 0) Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals; 3), Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Manchester United, ENG; 1)

Defenders (8): Kerry Abello (Orlando Pride; 0/0), Crystal Dunn (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA; 159/25), Emily Fox (Arsenal FC, ENG; 66/1), Naomi Girma (Chelsea FC, ENG; 44/2), Tara McKeown (Washington Spirit; 5/0), Avery Patterson (Houston Dash; 2/0), Emily Sams (Orlando Pride; 3/0), Emily Sonnett (Gotham FC; 107/2)

Midfielders (6): Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC; 33/1), Lindsey Heaps (OL Lyonnes, FRA; 165/37), Claire Hutton (Kansas City Current; 2/0), Lo'eau LaBonta (Kansas City Current; 0/0), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns FC; 5/2), Lily Yohannes (Ajax, NED; 6/1)

Forwards (7): Lynn Biyendolo (Seattle Reign FC; 78/22), Michelle Cooper (Kansas City Current; 4/1), Catarina Macario (Chelsea FC, ENG; 23/10), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville; 4/1), Ally Sentnor (Utah Royals; 7/2), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City FC; 17/1), Gisele Thompson (Angel City FC; 3/0)

