Kansas City Current Trio Receive Call-Ups from U.S. Women's National Team

May 20, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY - Kansas City Current forward Michelle Cooper along with midfielders Claire Hutton and Lo'eau LaBonta have been called up by the United States Women's National Team (USWNT) for a training camp and a pair of friendlies against China PR and Jamaica during the upcoming FIFA international window. U.S. Soccer announced its 24-player roster on Tuesday as it begins preparation for Concacaf World Cup qualifying in Fall 2026.

After featuring in the USWNT Futures Camp earlier this year, Cooper and Hutton both got their first senior national team call-up in February for the 2025 SheBelieves Cup presented by Visa. This is the first time in her career LaBonta has been called up by the USWNT.

The Stars and Stripes will play China PR on Saturday, May 31, at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minn., with kickoff at 4:30 p.m. CT on TBS, Max and Universo. The USWNT returns to action on Tuesday, June 3, to face Jamaica in St. Louis, Mo., at Energizer Park at 7 p.m. CT on TNT, Max and Universo. Both matches will also broadcast in Spanish on Peacock.

Cooper made her USWNT debut during the SheBelieves Cup, coming on as a second-half substitute in a 2-0 victory over Colombia on Feb. 20. In the team's next match against Australia, she scored her first international goal in the 68th minute which stood as the game-winner in a 2-1 win. Cooper also had a decorated youth national team career, highlighted by winning the Golden Boot and Golden Ball at the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship as well as captaining her team at the 2022 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Like Cooper, Hutton's first USWNT appearance was in the 2025 SheBelieves Cup when she started against Australia and logged 70 minutes. She joined the starting lineup again - and played every minute - in an April friendly against Brazil. Hutton's international debut was with the U-17 U.S. Youth National Team at the 2022 Concacaf Championship where she scored six goals. She was also tabbed captain of the U-19 squad at the 2023 PanAm Games and played at the 2024 FIFA U-20 World Cup, earning bronze in both events.

Receiving her first USWNT nod is LaBonta, the Kansas City Current captain who has played every minute of the 2025 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season thus far and has recorded three goals and an assist. LaBonta, who joined the professional ranks in 2015, solidified herself among the league's all-time greats from the penalty spot on April 19 when she moved up to No. 3 in NWSL history for most regular season penalties scored with 12. She has played in 166 regular season matches as one of 41 players in league history to reach the 150-marker. Additionally, LaBonta has 10 NWSL Best XI honors - tied for third all-time - and has earned the recognition in back-to-back months this year.

The Kansas City Current are back on the road to take on Chicago Stars FC on Saturday, May 24, at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Ill. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. CT.







