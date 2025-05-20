Houston Dash Defender Avery Patterson Named to U.S. Women's National Team Roster

May 20, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - U.S. Soccer announced today that Houston Dash defender Avery Patterson will join the U.S. Women's National Team for a pair of friendlies against China PR and Jamaica during the upcoming FIFA window. Patterson will depart for camp this weekend following Houston's match against Bay FC at Shell Energy Stadium.

The first friendly is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, May 31 against China at Allianza Feild in St. Paul, Minn. Fans can follow the match live on both digital and legacy platforms (TBS, HBO Max, Universo & Peacock in Spanish and on the radio on Westwood One Sports). The USWNT will face Jamaica at 7 p.m. CT on Tuesday, June 3 at Energizer Park in St Louis, Mo. Fans can follow that match live on TNT, HBO Max in English or Universo and Peacock in Spanish. The match will also air on the radio on Westwood One Sports.

Patterson earned her first cap and first start for the U.S. Women's National Team during their most resent set of friendlies. She made her senior team debut on April 5 against Brazil after she entered the match late in the second half. The 22-year-old made her first start with the USWNT in the following match. Patterson has been part of the U.S Youth National Team program at the U-14, U-20 and U-23 level, and was also named to the Futures Camp in Florida earlier this year.

Patterson scored her first goal of the season earlier this month against Racing Louisville on May 2. The defender made an instant impact during her rookie season and was named the Newcomer of the Year. The University of North Carolina alum signed a contract extension through the 2027 regular season on Dec. 5, 2024.

The first friendly is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, May 31 against China at Allianza Feild in St. Paul, Minn. Fans can follow the match live on both digital and legacy platforms (TBS, HBO Max, Universo & Peacock in Spanish and on the radio on Westwood One Sports). The USWNT will face Jamaica at 7 p.m. CT on Tuesday, June 3 at Energizer Park in St Louis, Mo. Fans can follow that match live on TNT, HBO Max in English or Universo and Peacock in Spanish. The match will also air on the radio on Westwood One Sports.







