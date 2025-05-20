Houston Dash Defender Avery Patterson Named to U.S. Women's National Team Roster
May 20, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Houston Dash News Release
HOUSTON - U.S. Soccer announced today that Houston Dash defender Avery Patterson will join the U.S. Women's National Team for a pair of friendlies against China PR and Jamaica during the upcoming FIFA window. Patterson will depart for camp this weekend following Houston's match against Bay FC at Shell Energy Stadium.
The first friendly is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, May 31 against China at Allianza Feild in St. Paul, Minn. Fans can follow the match live on both digital and legacy platforms (TBS, HBO Max, Universo & Peacock in Spanish and on the radio on Westwood One Sports). The USWNT will face Jamaica at 7 p.m. CT on Tuesday, June 3 at Energizer Park in St Louis, Mo. Fans can follow that match live on TNT, HBO Max in English or Universo and Peacock in Spanish. The match will also air on the radio on Westwood One Sports.
Patterson earned her first cap and first start for the U.S. Women's National Team during their most resent set of friendlies. She made her senior team debut on April 5 against Brazil after she entered the match late in the second half. The 22-year-old made her first start with the USWNT in the following match. Patterson has been part of the U.S Youth National Team program at the U-14, U-20 and U-23 level, and was also named to the Futures Camp in Florida earlier this year.
Patterson scored her first goal of the season earlier this month against Racing Louisville on May 2. The defender made an instant impact during her rookie season and was named the Newcomer of the Year. The University of North Carolina alum signed a contract extension through the 2027 regular season on Dec. 5, 2024.
Houston close a two-match homestand on Saturday, May 24 as they host Bay FC for Kids Nights at 4 p.m. CT. Following the FIFA international window, the team will travel to Florda to face Orlando Pride FC on Saturday, June 7. The club will return to Shell Energy Stadium to celebrate their annual Pride Night on Friday, June 13 as they host San Diego Wave FC at 7 p.m. CT. Tickets for that match are available on SeatGeek.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 20, 2025
- 17-Year-Old Kimmi Ascanio Emerging as San Diego Wave FC's Offensive Leader - San Diego Wave FC
- Houston Dash Defender Avery Patterson Named to U.S. Women's National Team Roster - Houston Dash
- Washington Spirit Defender Tara McKeown Called up to U.S. Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
- Defender Kerry Abello Earns First Call up to U.S. Women's National Team - Orlando Pride
- Gotham FC's Emily Sonnett Named to U.S. Women's National Team Roster - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Racing's Sears Called up for USWNT Friendlies - Racing Louisville FC
- Kansas City Current Trio Receive Call-Ups from U.S. Women's National Team - Kansas City Current
- Angel City Football Club Agrees to Transfer Defender Vanessa Gilles to FC Bayern München - Angel City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Houston Dash Stories
- Houston Dash Defender Avery Patterson Named to U.S. Women's National Team Roster
- Houston Dash Open Two-Game Homestand with Loss to Portland Thorns FC
- Houston Dash Open Two-Game Homestand with Loss to Portland Thorns FC
- Houston Dash Open Two-Game Homestand on Friday Versus Portland Thorns FC
- Houston Dash Goalkeeper Abby Smith Nominated for 2025 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, Presented by Nationwide