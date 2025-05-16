Houston Dash Open Two-Game Homestand with Loss to Portland Thorns FC
May 16, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Houston Dash News Release
HOUSTON - The Houston Dash dropped the first match of a two-game homestand earlier tonight against Portland Thorns FC. The Thorns claimed three points following a 4-1 victory and Houston will close the homestand next weekend against Bay FC.
The Thorns took the lead in the 26th minute after Pietra Tordin controlled a pass at the top of the box, she created space for a shot that found the inside of the near post. Portland doubled their lead in the 30th minute after Payron Linnehan controlled a long pass at the edge of the box and found the bottom corner of the far post.
The Thorns were awarded a penalty kick in the final moments of the game after referee Shawn Tehini reviewed a defensive clearance by the Dash. This was the fifth penalty kick awarded to Portland in their last five matches. Sam Coffey converted the penalty kick for the third goal of the match.
Portland tallied again in the 54th minute after Caiya Hanks found the top corner of the far post.
Forward Michelle Alozie forced an own goal in the 75th minute following a pass from forward Barbara Olivieri. Alozie dribbled into the box and her effort bounced off Sam Hiatt toward the inside of the near post.
Dash goalkeeper Abby Smith made her first save of the match in the 10th minute, she was well positioned to handle Mimi Alidou's shot at the near post. The goalkeeper was called into action again five minutes later to deny Alidou again, this time she saved a low shot towards the center of the goal. Smith finished with three saves against the Thorns.
Houston's first opportunity of the game came in the 21st minute after defender Natalie Jacobs found space behind the Thorns backline. Forward Messiah Bright controlled the pass from Jacobs and entered the box, but her cross evaded midfielder Maggie Graham at the far post.
Olivieri nearly found the top corner of the far post in the 41st minute but her effort was blocked by the Thorns backline for a corner kick.
Midfielder Delanie Sheehan was denied in the final moments of the first half after she capitalized on a turnover at the top of the box. Her effort was saved by the Thorns goalkeeper at the near post.
Houston's first opportunity of the second half came in the opening minutes after midfielder Danny Colaprico dribbled into the box, but her effort was wide of the near post.
Bright was denied at the near post following a corner kick from Olivieri in the 60th minute. The Venezuelan international found defender Katie Lind inside the box and she guided the ball towards Bright, but her effort was saved at the near post.
Midfielder Kiki Van Zanten made her regular season debut tonight after returning from a foot injury suffered at the start of the 2024 season. Van Zanten entered the match in the 72nd minute and 10 minutes later she nearly found the bottom corner of the near post. The Jamaican international missed the bulk of the 2024 season following an injury on the road against Bay FC and she returned to competitve play in April with Jamaica for a pair of friendlies against Mexico.
The Dash return to Shell Energy Stadium to face Bay FC on Saturday, May 24 for Kids Night. Tickets for the match are available on SeatGeek.
