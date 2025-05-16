ACFC Vice-Captain and Goalkeeper Angelina Anderson and Interim Head Coach Sam Laity Discuss Preparation Ahead of Road Match against NorCal Rival Bay FC

May 16, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

LOS ANGELES - Angel City Football Club (ACFC) prepared for their upcoming road match against NorCal rival Bay FC on Saturday, May 17, streaming live on ION (7:00 p.m. PT kickoff). Vice Captain and goalkeeper Angelina Anderson and Interim Head Coach Sam Laity were made available to press today to discuss the match.

Please find quotes from vice-captain and goalkeeper Angelina Anderson and Interim Head Coach Sam Laity below.

ACFC Interim Head Coach, Sam Laity

Opening Statement:

"It's been a really challenging week for everybody. Everybody at the club, myself included, as well as everyone from outside the club are very happy that Savy is in recovery, and it's very positive for the future for her.

"Also, very thankful for the medical staff and their incredible care for Savy during, immediately after, and up to this point with the care and attention they've shown. The medical teams of both Angel City and the hospitals have done an amazing job.

"I am grateful to the players and the coaches around the league that have reached out and have done various things to support Savy and the club. Those things have not gone unnoticed and are much appreciated. Everyone is relieved to hear that Savy's surgery was successful and the outlook for the future is very positive.

"In terms of the game continuing, I agree with the statements that the league recently made. They're working to ensure that this type of situation is dealt with in a different fashion moving forward."

On what to expect from their match against NorCal rival Bay FC:

"The threats are pretty obvious for everyone to see. They're a team that's super expansive. The two areas that they're most dangerous in are in transition and in attacking set pieces. Those are the two things that we've focused on this week - defending set pieces and limiting the amount of opportunities that we give them in transition, especially from their midfield.

"It's going to be impossible to play an absolutely faultless game. Knowing that we are going to be exposed to moments of transition, we will work on what a successful solve will be in those situations. It's the NWSL, every single team in this league can win any game on any given day. Each team has particular threats and the two biggest ones for Bay are in transition and attacking set pieces."

On the defensive strategy for the club moving forward, following their first shutout of the season:

"Defending individually better in the box, number one. That's been a big focus in terms of shape and organization. It's been very positive. Our individual defending and decision making when we're defending our goal is something that we continue to improve. The second phase is set pieces.

"It's impossible to do one or two training sessions and then see immediate results where you're perfect and you're putting in a flawless defensive performance. It's about identifying where the issues are and then attacking them head on.

"For any team it's not going to be solved overnight, but it's about chipping away at them and making sure that these situations that occur happen less and less, and then, continuing to amplify the things that we think we're good at."

ACFC Vice-Captain and Goalkeeper, Angelina Anderson

On the club's first shutout of the season and building off of that:

"Getting the shutout felt so good for all of us. Even though it was a weird, emotionally charged night, looking back on our performance and being able to get that done in pretty tough conditions felt really good for us.

"It's going to be a boost of confidence going forward. We kind of got a monkey off our backs knowing we finally got our first clean sheet. I took a lot of pride in it, so I'm just really happy with that."

On the feeling of getting the opportunity to play in her hometown area:

"I'm super excited. I've got a bunch of friends and family coming in. It's funny because I think the whole team is probably super annoyed with me because every time I go outside I'm like, "oh guys, isn't the air just so nice here, it's so beautiful, the weather is perfect." I couldn't be happier, and I just hope that I can play well and make my hometown proud."

On the adjustments she is most proud that the team has made defensively:

"Every game brings new challenges for sure. From some of our previous games, we've dealt with a few similar goals being scored in the second phase off of set pieces or being scored on crosses from the wide channel. We definitely take very specific technical and tactical things back to training with us and work on those. Something that's really impressed me is our level of attention to detail and commitment to right these wrongs.

"I do think this group has a really strong growth mentality in the way of, yes we made these mistakes, but what's necessary moving forward to make changes. I've been really impressed with that, and it has proven to be a big reason why we've been able to bounce back and get the shut out for the last game. Every game is going to be different, it's not going to be perfect every time. I fully expect we'll have more challenges to overcome this season, but I like where all of our heads are. Our mentality has been really cool to see."

On the special bond she has with her teammates:

"I love my teammates, they're literally my best friends. We laugh so much together and because we're around each other every day, you really get to know people inside and out, how they operate, and what kind of makes them tick. It's a very special relationship that we all have with each other. There's not really much judgment either, you can really be yourself. I love my team!"







