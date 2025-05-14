Katie Zelem Named Angel City FC Nominee for 2025 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, Presented by Nationwide

May 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NEW YORK - Angel City Football Club announced today Katie Zelem as its nominee for the 2025 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, recognizing an NWSL player for outstanding service and character off the pitch. All 14 nominees were announced by the league today.

The Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, was introduced in 2024 to honor the two-time Olympic gold medalist, FIFA Women's World Cup champion, National Soccer Hall of Fame inductee, and recipient of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian ESPY Award Lauren Holiday. It spotlights players who exemplify dedication and commitment to giving back in service of their local communities.

After all 14 nominees are celebrated over the course of the season, one winner will be announced during Championship weekend. At that time, Nationwide will make a $50,000 donation to the charitable organization of the winner's choice.

Zelem supports the City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks' Girls Play Los Angeles (GPLA) Leadership Academy Program, which aims to get girls and gender expansive youth in the Department's under-resourced communities involved in sports while also developing athletes off the pitch in areas like financial wellness. The ACFC and GPLA Leadership Academy is powered by the 10% Sponsorship Model which has reallocated 10% of ACFC's sponsorship from BMO to direct towards community programming.

