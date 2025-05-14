Match Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Gotham FC

May 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC (4-2-2, 14 points) travels to face Gotham FC (3-3-3, 12 points) for a matchup at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Friday, May 16. Kickoff is slated for 4:30 p.m. PT and the game will be streamed live on NWSL+.

San Diego holds the current series record over Gotham FC with a 5-1-1 history over the last three seasons. In the last matchup between the two sides, Gotham earned their first-ever win over the Wave on June 19 by a scoreline of 2-1. Rose Lavelle found the opening goal for Gotham at the end of the first half by dribbling down the field and firing a shot from outside of the box. San Diego then leveled the match just two minutes into the second half when forward Mya Jones intercepted a pass from Gotham's goalkeeper and held off her defender before carefully placing a left-footed strike into the near corner. Maycee Bell would earn the game winner in stoppage time of the second half.

Last Time Out

The Wave is on a four-game unbeaten streak and has won back-to-back matches on the road at this point in the 2025 NWSL season. The team is coming off a 1-1 draw against the Portland Thorns from a matchup on May 10 at Snapdragon Stadium. San Diego opened the scoring in just the sixth minute when Perle Morroni delivered a lofted cross to the back post that 17-year-old Kimmi Ascanio headed into the back of the net for her second goal of the season. Defender Kennedy Wesley was issued a straight red card in the 41st minute leaving San Diego to continue with 10 players for the remainder of the match and hold onto the lead. The home-team did so up until stoppage time of the second half before conceding a penalty kick that Jayden Perry converted to equalize the match.

Gotham FC is entering Week 9 of the season after suffering a 1-0 loss to Racing Louisville on May 9 and recording a scoreless draw against Chicago Stars on May 4. In the match against Louisville, Gotham kept 63% of the possession and outshot Racing 13 to 9 but the team was unable to get on the scoresheet. Former San Diego midfielder Taylor Flint (Kornieck) scored the lone goal of the match in the 56th minute with a powerful strike from distance that proved to be the game winning goal for Racing Louisville.

Players to Watch

Wave FC midfielder Kimmi Ascanio has recorded three goal contributions in each of the Club's last four matches. Most recently, Ascanio scored San Diego's only goal against Portland through a diving header at the back post. The goal marked the eighth all-time regular-season goal scored by a Wave player 17-years-old or younger, more than all teams combined in NWSL history. Ascanio also secured her first-ever professional goal and assist this season. In a 3-0 win over Chicago on April 26, the teenager scored with a first-time shot from the outside of her boot and her first professional assist came one game prior on April 19 against Louisville when Ascanio beat two defenders to a ball before passing it off to Delphine Cascarino.

Gotham FC's Esther González enters this Friday's matchup against Wave FC as the NWSL's leading goal scorer, having netted seven goals this season. The Spanish striker has set multiple league records so far, including one for scoring twice in a span of 10 minutes or less four times throughout her NWSL career. Additionally, González scored all seven goals in her first four games, equaling the most goals scored in a span of four regular-season appearances in league history.

How to Watch

Friday's match between San Diego and Gotham will be played in Harrison, New Jersey with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. PT. The match will be streamed live on NWSL+ and fans in San Diego can attend the Sirens Supporters Group watch party at Fairplay Sports Bar in North Park, San Diego.

International Networks

Australia - OPTUS

Portugal - CANAL 11

Nordics - ESPN

Netherlands - ESPN

MENA - Dubai TV







