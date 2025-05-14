Bea Franklin Named Chicago Stars FC Nominee for 2025 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, Presented by Nationwide

May 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC announced today Bea Franklin as its nominee for the 2025 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, recognizing an NWSL player for outstanding service and character off the pitch. All 14 nominees were announced by the league today.

The Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, was introduced in 2024 to honor the two-time Olympic gold medalist, FIFA Women's World Cup champion, National Soccer Hall of Fame inductee, and recipient of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian ESPY Award Lauren Holiday. It spotlights players who exemplify dedication and commitment to giving back in service of their local communities.

After all 14 nominees are celebrated over the course of the season, one winner will be announced during Championship weekend. At that time, Nationwide will make a $50,000 donation to the charitable organization of the winner's choice.

Since being drafted by the Chicago Stars, Bea Franklin has exhibited a strong dedication to the Chicago community and is one of the most eager players to volunteer for any community opportunities hosted or partnered on by the club. The work of Digs with Dignity represents one of Franklin's favorite ways to contribute to the city: helping those impacted by homelessness. Transforming houses into homes by providing everything from necessities to everyday comforts that can be financially inaccessible for families transitioning out of homelessness, Digs with Dignity helps break the cycle of housing insecurity and combat furniture waste. Franklin and her teammates previously teamed up with Digs with Dignity for a "DIGS Day," helping fully furnish, decorate and stock an apartment for a mother and three young children.

Franklin also frequently takes part in other community efforts to help educate young children, combat food insecurity and increase accessibility to soccer. In addition to guest appearances Chicago Stars FC youth camps and clinics, the midfielder has dedicated time to Higher Ground USA's adaptive sports programs and Girls Inc. of Chicago.

"I am so honored to be the nominee for the Chicago Stars and help bring a spotlight to Digs with Dignity," said Bea Franklin. "Everyone deserves to have a place that looks, feels and is home to them with the added bonus of giving furniture and house goods a second life."

"We are thrilled to recognize Bea Franklin as this year's Lauren Holiday Impact Award nominee for the Chicago Stars," said Noelle Schmitt, director of community for Chicago Stars FC. "Bea's giving spirit and desire to serve the community perfectly embodies the ethos of this award. Digs With Dignity is a great organization that empowers women and uplifts individuals. We are very excited to partner with them for this campaign to recognize the wonderful work happening in our community."

The winner will be determined by a panel of judges that will include Lauren Holiday, NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman, and representatives from Nationwide, NWSLPA, and Media Association.







