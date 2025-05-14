Houston Dash Goalkeeper Abby Smith Nominated for 2025 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, Presented by Nationwide

May 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The National Women's Soccer League today announced the 14 players nominated for the 2025 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, recognizing an NWSL player for outstanding service and character off the pitch. The complete list of nominees and their chosen community partners can be found below:

ACFC - Katie Zelem (City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks; GPLA Leadership Academy Program)

BAY FC - Racheal Kundananji (Soccer Without Borders)

CHI - Bea Franklin (Digs With Dignity)

GCFC - Ryan Campbell (Katie's Save)

HOU - Abby Smith (Kids' Meals Houston)

KCC - Claire Hutton (MINDDRIVE)

LOU - Lauren Milliet (Trees Louisville)

NCC - Hannah Betfort (WakeEd)

ORL - Haley McCutcheon (Foundation for Foster Children)

POR - Sam Hiatt (Candlelighters Oregon)

SEA - Cassie Miller (The Nick of Timing Foundation)

SDW - Kyra Carusa (The Athlete Academy Foundation)

UTA - Kate Del Fava (Primary Children's hospital)

WAS - Ashley Hatch (DC Scores)

Smith's nomination highlights her support of Kids' Meals Houston (website), a nonprofit that delivers free, healthy, meals to the homes of young children facing food insecurity. The Dash have worked with Kids Meals since 2017, making it one of the club's longest-standing community partnerships.

The Dash and Houston Dynamo have supported Kids' Meals in numerous ways since 2017, including the donation of a delivery van in 2020, and contributing more than $50,000 to help fund their work. From 2019 to 2023, the club also partnered with a local grocery store to host large-scale packing events, producing nearly 20,00 lunches annually for children across Houston. Additionally, the Kids' Meals facility regularly hosts Dash players, staff, family members, and fans for volunteer events organized by the charitable arm of the club, Dynamo and Dash Charities.

Of the 14 Club nominees, one will be announced as the winner during Championship weekend. At that time, Nationwide will make a $50,000 donation to the charitable organization of the winner's choice.

The Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, was introduced in 2024 to honor the two-time Olympic gold medalist, FIFA Women's World Cup champion, National Soccer Hall of Fame inductee, and recipient of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian ESPY Award Lauren Holiday. It spotlights players who exemplify dedication and commitment to giving back in service of their local communities.

"This year's award nominees continue to set new standards for what it means to use their platform as athletes to give back," said Lauren Holiday. "It is a privilege to highlight this incredible group of women who are committed to both their NWSL clubs, and working to improve the communities that these clubs call home."

"Since partnering with the National Women's Soccer League to co-create this award, Nationwide has been honored to champion and drive this purposeful philanthropic platform forward," said Ann Bair, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Nationwide. "We are proud to support and spotlight the meaningful work all of the nominees are doing, and we look forward to celebrating our 2025 Lauren Holiday Impact Award winner later this year."

The winner will be determined by a panel of judges that will include Lauren Holiday, NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman, and representatives from Nationwide, NWSLPA, and Media Association.

"Sports has the power to unite communities, and the NWSL is proud to be the home of athletes whose dedication to giving back exemplifies how professional sports can bring people together around shared causes," said NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman. "This year's Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nominees represent the best that our league has to offer when it comes to on-field talent and off-field activism."







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.