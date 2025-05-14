Kate Del Fava Named Utah Royals FC Nominee for 2025 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, Presented by Nationwide

May 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NEW YORK, NY and HERRIMAN, UT - Utah Royals FC announced today Kate Del Fava as its nominee for the 2025 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, recognizing an NWSL player for outstanding service and character off the pitch. All 14 nominees were announced by the league today.

The Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, was introduced in 2024 to honor the two-time Olympic gold medalist, FIFA Women's World Cup champion, National Soccer Hall of Fame inductee, and recipient of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian ESPY Award Lauren Holiday. It spotlights players who exemplify dedication and commitment to giving back in service of their local communities.

"This year's award nominees continue to set new standards for what it means to use their platform as athletes to give back," said Lauren Holiday. "It is a privilege to highlight this incredible group of women who are committed to both their NWSL clubs, and working to improve the communities that these clubs call home."

"Since partnering with the National Women's Soccer League to co-create this award, Nationwide has been honored to champion and drive this purposeful philanthropic platform forward," said Ann Bair, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Nationwide. "We are proud to support and spotlight the meaningful work all of the nominees are doing, and we look forward to celebrating our 2025 Lauren Holiday Impact Award winner later this year."

"Sports has the power to unite communities, and the NWSL is proud to be the home of athletes whose dedication to giving back exemplifies how professional sports can bring people together around shared causes," said NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman. "This year's Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nominees represent the best that our league has to offer when it comes to on-field talent and off-field activism."

After all 14 nominees are celebrated over the course of the season, one winner will be announced during Championship weekend. At that time, Nationwide will make a $50,000 donation to the charitable organization of the winner's choice.

Since arriving in Utah Kate Del Fava has been a force and leader in the Utah Community. Upon signing her contract extension last year Kate pledged to purchase 25 season tickets that would be dispersed to local kids and their families in underserved communities. Kate felt it was important that she supported the community that has welcomed and supported her. Over the past two seasons Kate's tickets have gone to students at local title 1 schools, Boys and Girls clubs, the children's hospital, refugee resettlement programs and others local organizations. Kate's donation has been able to remove one of the greatest barriers to entry for kids and their families and they have since been able to watch professional women's sports right in their back yard. Kate has also been a mainstay across many of the club platforms, from participating in the club's annual refugee soccer clinic, STEM education conference, visiting the local children's hospital, connecting with students at their schools, donating shoes and working at the Utah Food Bank.

"I am honored to be nominated for the Lauren Holiday Impact award. I believe that giving back to the community is the easiest way to support the fans who show up for us every week and donating these tickets is my way of showing those in underserved communities that this game truly is for everyone." said Del Fava. "Utah has welcomed me with open arms, so the ability to show my appreciation for this community by breaking down barriers is truly special to me."

"We are thrilled to honor Kate as our 2025 Lauren Holiday Impact Award nominee." said Kyle Schroeder, Vice President of Community and Player Engagement. "Since arriving in Utah, Kate has worked hard to serve the local community, and ensure every kid has the opportunity to see the Utah Royals play. Kate works with our clubs community to bring kids and their families to each and every Royals home match."

The winner will be determined by a panel of judges that will include Lauren Holiday, NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman, and representatives from Nationwide, NWSLPA, and Media Association.







