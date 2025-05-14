San Diego Wave FC Forward Kyra Carusa Nominated for NWSL's Lauren Holiday Impact Award

May 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - The National Women's Soccer League announced today the 14 players nominated for the 2025 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, recognizing an NWSL player for outstanding service and character off the pitch. San Diego Wave forward Kyra Carusa has been selected as the Wave's nominee for her commitment to The Athlete Academy Foundation.

"I'm so honored to be nominated for the Lauren Holiday Impact Award - it truly means a lot," said forward Kyra Carusa. "As someone born and raised in San Diego, giving back to my home community is something I care deeply about. I loved working with The Athlete Academy Foundation earlier this year, giving back to local high schools, and I'm really excited for more chances to make an impact together."

The San Diego native chose the Athlete Academy because of her desire to give back to the neighborhoods that built her and paved the way in her career. San Diego Wave first introduced Carusa to The Athlete Academy Foundation in February 2025 when the Club organized a gear donation for the female athletes at Hoover High School. The event was able to provide nearly 14 tables worth of Wave FC apparel and equipment while offering opportunity and encouragement to the young women alongside Carusa.

The Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, was introduced in 2024 to honor the two-time Olympic gold medalist, FIFA Women's World Cup champion, National Soccer Hall of Fame inductee, and recipient of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian ESPY Award Lauren Holiday. It spotlights players who exemplify dedication and commitment to giving back in service of their local communities.

Of the 14 Club nominees, one will be announced as the winner during the 2025 NWSL Championship weekend. At that time, Nationwide will make a $50,000 donation to the charitable organization of the winner's choice.

The winner will be determined by a panel of judges that will include Lauren Holiday, NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman, and representatives from Nationwide, NWSLPA, and Media Association.







