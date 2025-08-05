San Diego Wave FC Announce Programming Details for August Matches, Presented by Kaiser Permanente

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today programming details for the Club's August home matches. The back-to-back theme nights will take place at Snapdragon Stadium as the Club hosts its Rivalry Match on Saturday, August 9 and Pride Match on Sunday, August 24, both presented by Kaiser Permanente - The Official Team Physicians of Wave FC. The fan-favorite matches will feature fan giveaways, pre-match entertainment and community celebrations.

Tickets for both matches can be purchased through Ticketmaster. Also available through a special offer is the Pride Pack, which includes a limited-edition Pride x San Diego Wave FC t-shirt with ticket purchase. To take advantage of the Pride Pack offer, click here.

Saturday, August 9 - Rivalry Night vs. Angel City FC | 7:00 p.m. PT

One of the most electric matchups of the NWSL season returns to Snapdragon Stadium as Wave FC takes on Southern California rivals Angel City FC. Fans are encouraged to arrive early for a packed evening of activations and entertainment.

Pre-Match Entertainment

Before gates open, stop by the Block Party on the East Lawn starting at 3:30 p.m. for pre-match entertainment. Hosted by DJ Heabnasty, the Block Party will feature activations including booths from local community organizations, a variety of tailgate-style and interactive games, and fun fan experiences including hair braiding, face painting, and spray-on tattoos to get fans ready for the match. Fans can also capture the moment by stopping by one of the photo booths provided by KPTZ Photo Booth.

Giveaway

Early arrivers will receive the Wave's Rivalry Night giveaway item - a Wave FC themed bucket hat, courtesy of Kaiser Permanente.

In-Match Entertainment and Activations

The National Anthem will be performed by Hannah Rose. To get the match kicked off in San Diego style, Ice Brady, a local-San Diego native, and University of Connecticut Women's Basketball National Champion, will be the Club's Wavemaker.

Prior to the match, the Club will honor forward Adriana Leon, who recently reached 100 NWSL regular season appearances. The Canadian international marked the milestone with a goal in a 3-2 victory against the Houston Dash on June 13, 2025, becoming the 11th player in league history to score in her 100th appearance.

At half-time fans will get to see Queens of the Decks, a DJ battle that will take place between DJ Heabnasty and Midi Riperton.

Sunday, August 24 - Pride Night vs. Racing Louisville | 5:00 p.m. PT

Wave FC's annual Pride Match returns to Snapdragon Stadium as the Club celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community. From the concourse to the pitch, fans can expect an energetic and meaningful experience filled with entertainment, giveaways, and activations.

Pre-Match Entertainment

Before gates open, fans are invited to the Block Party on the east side of the stadium beginning at 1:30 p.m. The pre-match celebration will feature music by DJ KITANA, booths from local LGBTQIA+ and community partners, interactive stations including poster-making, spray-on tattoos, hair braiding, and a digital photo booth from KPTZ Photo Booth, plus food trucks and drinks to keep the party going before kickoff.

Giveaway

Fans who enter the gates early will receive the Club's Pride Night giveaway item - a custom Wave FC roll-up blanket, courtesy of Kaiser Permanente. Limited number available.

In-Match Entertainment and Activations

The National Anthem will be performed by the San Diego Women's Chorus. Vicky and Charisse Pasche, co-founders of inclusive fashion brand Dapper Boi, will serve as the Club's Wavemakers. During halftime, fans will enjoy a special Dapper Boi Fashion Show that will feature inclusive apparel and community models.







