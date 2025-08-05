Washington Spirit Sweeps NWSL's Weekly Awards

August 5, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit players swept the NWSL's weekly honors for their performances in Sunday's 2-1 home win over Portland Thorns FC, the league announced today. This is the first time in league history that all four weekly awards were won by a single team.

Trinity Rodman: Goal of the Week

In her return to the pitch, star forward Trinity Rodman sealed three points for the Spirit with a stoppage time screamer. Just 16 minutes after entering the match, Rodman fired a close-range one-timer into the ceiling of the goal to deliver Washington a 2-1 victory to kick off the second half of the season in front of over 16k at 'Rowdy' Audi Field. The goal also made Rodman the first player in league history to record three career stoppage time game-winners in regular season play. This is the Spirit's third Goal of the Week win of the season.

Croix Bethune: Player of the Week, presented by AT&T + Assist of the Week, presented by Deloitte

Reigning NWSL Midfielder and Rookie of the Year Croix Bethune became the fourth Spirit player to earn Player of the Week honors this season with a stellar full-90 performance on Sunday. The second-year star capped off her afternoon with an impressive spinning feed for the game-winning goal against Portland. Corralling a cross from Courtney Brown in the box, Bethune tipped the ball behind her and past two Thorns defenders for a wide-open strike from Rodman. The assist, Bethune's 11th in just her 26th career regular season match, also tied her for second-most assists in Spirit history.

Aubrey Kingsbury: Save of the Week, presented by e.l.f.

Spirit captain Aubrey Kingsbury won her second Save of the Week honor of 2025 with a one-on-one stop of Portland's Reilyn Turner in the 54th minute to keep the match level at one goal apiece. Kingsbury also became the Spirit's all-time regular season minutes leader later in the second half, passing club legend Tori Huster for the top spot.

This weekend, the Spirit will hit the road to take on Gotham FC in the NWSL's inaugural Rivalry Weekend, kicking off at noon EDT on Saturday, August 9 on ESPN. Washington will return to Audi Field on Friday, August 15 at 8 p.m. EDT to take on Racing Louisville FC.







