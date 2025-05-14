Bay FC's Racheal Kundananji Honored as Nominee for League-Wide Community Impact Award Recognizing Her Work and Impact in the Bay Area Community and Zambia

May 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN FRANCISCO - Bay FC announced today forward Racheal Kundananji as its nominee for the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) 2025 Lauren Holiday Impact Award presented by Nationwide, recognizing her community service and global impact off-the-pitch. As part of her nomination, Nationwide will donate $5,000 towards Kundanani's local community of choice, Soccer Without Borders, who works to eliminate the obstacles that keep underserved youth from participating in sports - free of charge, transportation provided, and all the necessary equipment supplied. All 14 clubs across the league nominate one player each season for the award. All nominees were announced by the league today.

Fans will have the opportunity to vote for the Fan Impact winner of the award, who will receive $10,000 towards a community organization of their choice, during fan voting from August 16 - August 30. The overall winner will receive $50,000 to be donated to a community organization of their choice and announced by a panel of judges at the NWSL Championship November 20-22. Bay FC Defender Jen Beattie won both the fan vote and overall award during the 2024 season for her work with breast cancer awareness and education and partnership with local community organization Pink Ribbon Good.

"I'm so honored to be nominated for this award and thankful to the club and my teammates for thinking so highly of me," said Kundananji. "It's special to impact so many people and give young girls the proper avenues and opportunities to play football and pursue their goals. I'm excited to continue working on important causes and team up with others here in the Bay Area to make meaningful change."

Kundananji joined Bay FC ahead of the inaugural 2024 season and has quickly built a connection with the region's fans and local soccer organizations. She also founded The Racheal Kundananji Legacy Foundation, through which she supports underprivileged female football players around the world. Racheal was also named a UNAIDS Goodwill Ambassador to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS and support bridging the gap between global awareness and local action. Earlier this year, she was recognized locally, being named one of 2025's Most Inspiring Women of the Bay Area by the San Francisco Examiner and Nob Hill Gazette for her important work furthering access to sport, HIV/AIDS awareness, and being a positive role model to young women and girls.

Alongside her nomination, Kundananji has selected Soccer Without Borders as her local community partner organization. Soccer Without Borders, whose mission is similar to her global Foundation's mission, will be recognized on the pitch at PayPal Park at Bay FC's home match on Friday, August 16 and will partner with Kundananji and Bay FC on future community programming for Bay Area youth. Based in Oakland and founded in 2006, Soccer Without Borders works to eliminate the obstacles that keep underserved youth from participating in sports - free of charge, transportation provided, and all the necessary equipment supplied.

"Soccer Without Borders Bay Area is honored to be selected by Racheal as her nonprofit partner for the Lauren Holiday Award nomination. At SWB, we believe in the power of soccer-the world's universal language-to create lasting, positive change," said Mariyam Muhammad, Program Coordinator at Soccer Without Borders. "Racheal's commitment to inclusion and community mirrors our mission to support underserved youth with the tools they need to overcome obstacles and thrive. Together, we are building spaces where young people feel a sense of belonging, develop their potential, and grow as leaders on and off the field."

The Lauren Holiday Impact Award presented by Nationwide shines light on players who are making a difference in their communities and honors the ongoing example of excellence and commitment set by the two-time Olympic gold medalist, FIFA Women's World Cup champion, National Soccer Hall of Fame inductee, and recipient of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian ESPY Award. At the end of the season, one nominee chosen by a panel consisting of Lauren Holiday and representatives from Nationwide, the NWSL, NWSL Players Association and NWSL Media Association, will be named the winner of the 2025 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide and receive $50,000 to designate to a charitable organization of their choice. The winner of the award will be announced the week of the 2025 NWSL Championship, presented by Google Pixel.

Kundananji and Bay FC are back in action this Saturday, when Angel City FC visits the Bay Area on AANHPI Heritage Night at PayPal Park. From the time gates open to the final whistle, the club will celebrate the diverse Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander cultures and communities across the Bay Area with exclusive giveaways and feature performances and showcases from local AANHPI artists and groups. The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative AANHPI Night Poster designed by local artist Michelle "Meng" Nguyen. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. PT, and tickets are available at BayFC.com/tickets.







