Claire Hutton Earns Kansas City Current's Nomination for NWSL Lauren Holiday Impact Award, Presented by Nationwide

May 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY - Midfielder Claire Hutton has been selected as the Kansas City Current's nominee for the 2025 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, the club announced Wednesday. The 19-year-old Hutton is the youngest of 14 club-nominated players vying for the prestigious award that honors players making a significant impact in their community. The overall winner of the Lauren Holiday Impact Award will receive $50,000 for a charitable organization of their choice.

Hutton is working with MINDDRIVE as her community partner, a Kansas City-based organization that provides hands-on, project-based learning programs in STEM fields for high school students. Founded in 2010, MINDDRIVE engages students in mentor-supported STEM related programming, which expands students' vision of what is possible for their future. MINDDRIVE offers after school and weekend programs in fields like welding, drone piloting, electric vehicle design, eSports and more.

"I am incredibly excited and humbled to be the Kansas City Current's nominee for the Lauren Holiday Impact Award," Hutton said. "This opportunity means the world to me, and I am honored to use my platform to make a positive impact in Kansas City and empower young women in the community. I'm looking forward to amplifying and supporting MINDDRIVE's mission of setting Kansas City youth up for success and empowering them to shape their own futures."

Hutton will collaborate with MINDDRIVE students on a STEM-focused project, as well as spend a day this summer working on a service project with the MINDDRIVE student team. MINDDRIVE serves hundreds of students annually from around the Kansas City area and teaches problem solving, critical thinking and collaboration through math, science, technology, innovation and communication, giving their students deep-level experience with real world applications.

"We're honored to have been selected by Claire as her community partner for the Lauren Holiday Impact Award and showcase to the NWSL and its fans, the drive and creativity behind Kansas City's youth," said MINDDRIVE student intern Lola Hoyt.

Community service is important to Hutton, and she has used her platform to create meaningful change throughout her time with the Current. Through the Current's partnership with United Way, Hutton initiated a volunteer event for her and her teammates to support those affected by the California wildfires during the 2025 preseason. She facilitated outreach to United Way of Greater Orange County and organized the event during a player off day at preseason training in Irvine, Calif. Current players packed snack kits and made blankets during the event.

In addition, Hutton actively collaborates with Football for the World, an organization that provides opportunities for youth to play soccer through access to quality coaching and equipment donations. This year, the partnership will donate items to under-resourced athletes in the Kansas City Metro area, Malawi and Hutton's hometown of Bethlehem, N.Y.

"Claire is a passionate community servant, and she has embodied the Lauren Holiday Community Impact Award's core values throughout her time with the club," said Kansas City Current Vice President, Community Relations Ben Aken. "We are looking forward to supporting Claire's work with MINDDRIVE and highlighting the impact she makes on the Kansas City community."

The overall winner will be determined by a panel of judges that will include Lauren Holiday, NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman and representatives from Nationwide, NWSLPA and the Media Association. The winner will be announced during championship weekend.







