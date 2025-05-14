Statements from Angel City FC and the Family of Savy King

May 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

UPDATE ON SAVY KING FROM ANGEL CITY FC

"Savy King was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Saturday morning after receiving immediate care at California Hospital Medical Center, following a medical incident during Friday night's Angel City FC match. After thorough evaluation, doctors discovered a heart abnormality and Savy underwent successful surgery today to address it.

She is now resting and recovering surrounded by her family, and her prognosis is excellent. We are incredibly thankful for the outstanding medical care she has received and the overwhelming support from our community. We kindly ask for continued respect for Savy's privacy as she focuses on healing."

STATEMENT FROM THE FAMILY OF SAVY KING

"On behalf of our entire family, along with Savy, we have been so moved by the love and support from Angel City players, staff, fans and community, as well as soccer fans across the country. We are blessed to share that Savy is recovering well and we are looking forward to having her home with us soon.

We want to thank the incredible Angel City medical staff and players who acted swiftly as well as the medical teams that have given her such exceptional care. We will never forget the kindness and care you've shown, our gratitude is endless. In moments like these, we're reminded of God's constant presence and protection. Thank you all for lifting Savy up in your prayers."







