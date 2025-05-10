Angel City Football Club Earns Three Points in 2-0 Shutout Against Utah Royals FC

May 10, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC News Release







LOS ANGELES - Angel City Football Club (ACFC) beat the Utah Royals at home 2-0 tonight following goals by forwards Christen Press and Alyssa Thompson.

The first half saw Angel City dominate possession, at 60 percent, and shots, at 12 to four, but Utah defended deep and kept the hosts off the board.

Despite those numbers, it was Utah who got the first good chance of the game, with forward Ally Sentnor curling a close-range free kick over the Angel City wall and on target in the 13th minute- but it was a routine save for goalkeeper Angelina Anderson.

In the 16th minute, defender Gisele Thompson had a look for Angel City after midfielder Katie Zelem switched the ball into space on the right. Thompson dribbled up the wing, completed a one-two pass with forward Claire Emslie to get into the box, and took an angled shot, but it went wide.

Three minutes later, forward Riley Tiernan had another chance for ACFC, running onto a through ball by forward Alyssa Thompson. Tiernan muscled past the last defender to get one-on-one with goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn, but her shot was wide.

In the 38th minute, Utah had another chance when forward Brecken Mozingo received a diagonal pass in space on the right, took a touch to get into the box, and shot towards the far post, but her attempt also went wide.

Angel City's best chance of the half came in the 41st minute, when a cross from the left by Vignola fell to Tiernan at the edge of the six-yard box; Tiernan fired off a close-range shot, which McGlynn blocked.

In the 66th minute, forward Christen Press scored in dramatic fashion less than a minute after subbing in for Emslie. Receiving the ball from midfielder Alanna Kennedy as she made a run up the right wing, she dribbled into the box, cut left to lose her mark, and curled a left-footed shot into the upper 90 to bring the score to 1-0.

In the 86th minute, Gisele Thompson had a clutch stop against midfielder Mina Tanaka as she charged into the box, sprinting after her and making a well-timed tackle to neutralize the play. Less than a minute later, Anderson saved a long-range attempt by Sentnor.

Alyssa Thompson doubled the lead in the 98th minute. She received a line-breaking pass from Tiernan, drove into the box, and sent a hard shot between two defenders, with the ball hitting the inside of the post and bouncing into the goal.

Angel City is back on the road next week, facing Bay FC on Saturday, May 17 at 7:00 p.m.

NOTE: Angel City defender Savy King was transported to the hospital following a medical event on the field with her family and ACFC staff. She is responsive and being evaluated further.

ACFC MILESTONES

Christen Press scored her 49th career NWSL Regular Season goal in the 66', making her ninth on the NWSL all-time scoring list.

Alanna Kennedy earned her third career NWSL Regular Season assist in the 66' of tonight's match. First assist since joining the club.

Midfielder Maiara Niehues earned her first career NWSL Regular Season match appearance in tonight's match.

Forward Alyssa Thompson earned her 13th career NWSL Regular Season goal in tonight's match.

Goalkeeper Angelina Anderson's second career NWSL Regular Season shutout.

POST-MATCH QUOTES

ACFC Forward, Christen Press

On scoring the goal:

"I have a horrible memory for how I score, which is generally a good thing. I do

remember we won the ball high up and I thought why aren't I running. So then I took off.

"It was Alanna [Kennedy] who played it to me then I was on the endline. I saw that my team put in so many crosses and there were so many numbers in the box. It's almost a fairytale. That stuff often happens in your head, and it doesn't get pulled off so I was super excited about that as you can tell from the celebration."

On her role in tonight's match:

"When you're in the role as a sub, each game offers something different and you never know what your role is going to be. That's a tricky situation so sometimes I have to go in and just do whatever the team needs even if it's not what I want to do or my strength.

"Having a lot of experience allows me to see the benefit of being able to come in and do whatever my role is. But a game like tonight is perfect. It's when everything lines up. It's a game where the team is dominating and creating a lot of chances, and all they need is that finishing touch. I was really excited to come into this game. It's the type of game I want to come into."

ACFC First Assistant Coach, Eleri Earnshaw

Update on Savy King:

"She was transported to the hospital and was evaluated. She is responsive, and her family is with her as well as our medical staff, so she is in good hands."

On the moment when both clubs did the unified circle after the match:

"From my recollection, it was one of the Utah players [Alex Loera] who suggested that we get together and some people pray, some people share their energy, but just to show unity in that moment, in support of Savy without knowing the update at that time. It's a scary situation to be in, and at that point, it's much bigger than football. I am really grateful to her for doing that."

Box Score - May 9, 2025 (BMO Stadium)

Attendance: 16,533

Goals:

LA - Press 66' (A: Kennedy)

LA - A. Thompson 90+7'

Shots Saves Fouls Offsides Corners

LA 18 7 12 2 6

UTA 15. 3 4 2 4

LA Starting XI: Anderson, Angelina; Gorden, Sarah (C); King, Savy, Vignola, M.A.; Thompson, Gisele; Kennedy, Alanna; Fuller, Kennedy; Zelem, Katie; Emslie, Claire; Thompson, Alyssa; Tiernan, Riley

Subs: Press, Christen; Hammond, Madison; Miyabi; Niehues, Maiara; Reid, Megan

DNP: Stambaugh, Hannah; Dufour, Julie; Hodge, Macey; Phair, Casey

UTA Starting XI: McGlynn, Amanda; Del Fava, Kate (C); Tejada, Ana; Pogarch, Madison; Thomsen, Janni; Flynn, Lauren; Kizer, Cece; Foederer, Dana; Mozingo, Brecken; Sentnor, Ally; Tanaka, Mina

Subs: Solorzano, Aisha, Guzman, Ana; Loera, Alex; Ream, KK

DNP: Justusa, Mia; Nagai, Aria; Rabano, Nuria







