Kansas City Current Seek to Bounce Back at Home against Bay FC

May 10, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY - Returning to CPKC Stadium for the only time in the month of May, the Kansas City Current (5-2-0, 15 pts., 1st place) aim to bounce back following back-to-back losses on the road. The Current will host Bay FC (2-3-2, 8 pts., 10th place) on Sunday, May 11, during Week Eight of National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) action. The clubs, along with the NWSL, announced a new start time for Sunday's match: Originally scheduled for noon CT, the match will now kick off at 11:50 a.m. CT.

The contest will broadcast nationally on ESPN with Jenn Hildreth and Lianne Sanderson on the call while Gary Bailey and Bridget Howard will call the match on the World Feed. Jillian Carroll Letrinko and Dave Borchardt will have all the action on 90.9 The Bridge, and fans can tune in to hear the match in English, Spanish or Portuguese on the KC Current App.

CURRENT VS. BAY

Kansas City won both its meetings with Bay FC last year in Bay's inaugural NWSL season. The most recent clash between the two teams was on Oct. 12, 2024, in San Jose, Calif., resulting in a 1-0 Current win. Forward Temwa Chawinga made history with her 19th goal of the 2024 regular season to set a new NWSL record; she later extended the record to 20.

The first-ever meeting between the two clubs was a 5-2 Current win on April 20, 2024, at CPKC Stadium. Chawinga and fellow forward Bia Zaneratto both had braces while midfielder Vanessa DiBernardo dished out a pair of assists, and midfielder Bayley Feist scored her first goal for the Current. The five goals allowed remain tied for the most conceded in Bay FC history, and Kansas City has scored more goals only once (six vs. Chicago in 2023).

ON RECORD WATCH

Forward Temwa Chawinga totaled three goals in her first two games against Bay FC last year, including a brace at CPKC Stadium. The 2024 NWSL MVP and Golden Boot winner is looking to score in each of her first three matches against Bay, something she has already done against the Washington Spirit. No player in NWSL history has scored in her first three regular season games against two different clubs.

After becoming the 12th player in NWSL history to reach 15,000 minutes played, more history is on the horizon for midfielder Vanessa DiBernardo. She is one assist away from sharing a piece of the NWSL regular season assist record. With 30, she is currently one behind Lynn Biyendolo, Sophia Huerta and Jess McDonald who co-own the record with 31. DiBernardo also owns the Kansas City Current club record for NWSL regular season assists with eight.

HOME SWEET HOME

The Current have played 23 matches across all competitions (regular season, NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup, The Women's Cup, postseason) at CPKC Stadium - the world's first stadium purpose-built for women's professional sports - since its opening on March 16, 2024. The club boasts an impressive 19-1-3 ledger all-time at CPKC Stadium, including a 12-1-3 record across 16 regular season home games.

The Current have won 11 of its last 12 home matches across all competitions, allowing just five goals in those games. The 11 victories are the most by an NWSL team over a span of 12 home matches in all competitions. Additionally, forward Temwa Chawinga has been involved in at least one goal in 14 of her 16 NWSL regular season matches at CPKC Stadium, totaling 19 goal contributions (15 goals, four assists).

TOP OF THE TABLE

Kansas City remains at the top of the NWSL table for the third week in a row with 15 points behind a 5-2-0 record. Prior to April 21, the last time the club was No. 1 was June 2024 at the end of Week 15, a spot it held for one week. On April 19, the Current became the second team in NWSL history to win its first five matches of the season - and the only team to do so by 2+ goals in each contest. KC's loss at Seattle last weekend was just the third defeat in the club's last 18 matches across all competitions (13-3-2).

BEST OF THE BEST

Defender Izzy Rodriguez along with midfielders Debinha and Lo'eau LaBonta were tabbed to April's NWSL Best XI of the Month, presented by Amazon Prime. Kansas City's three recipients were tied for the most of any team that month, and the Current garnered a league-leading eight Best XI selections between March and April. No other club in NWSL history has had more than six players recognized on the Best XI team in the first two months of the season.

Debinha and LaBonta landed on the NWSL Best XI for the second consecutive month. This was the 15th such honor in her career for Debinha, who now owns sole possession of the NWSL record for most Best XI selections, breaking the tie she previously shared with Casey Krueger (née Short). It marked the 10th Best XI award for LaBonta, moving her up to a tie for third all-time. Rodriguez received the praise for the second time in her career and first since June 2024.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kansas City forward Bia Zaneratto - Since coming off the season-ending injury list on March 28, Zaneratto has played in the Current's last five matches with starts in the last three. Her first goal of the season came at North Carolina on April 26 in the 58th minute. She has also attempted a pair of shots in each of the last two contests. In Kansas City's first-ever meeting with Bay FC last year on April 20, 2024, the Brazilian had a brace with goals in the second and 73rd minutes. Since joining the club in January 2024, Zaneratto has amassed six goals and four assists in 21 appearances.

Bay FC forward Karlie Lema - Lema has quickly made herself a staple on Bay's attack just seven games into her professional career. She is tied for first on the roster with two goals which have come from six shots on target. She scored in the 18th minute during Bay's last outing against San Diego on May 4. Lema signed with Bay FC in December 2024 following a successful collegiate career at Cal. As a senior, she netted 16 goals in 21 matches en route to garnering Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Offensive Player of the Year and All-ACC First Team honors.

MOTHER'S DAY CELEBRATION, PRESENTED BY HELZBERG

For the second consecutive season, fans and players will have an opportunity to celebrate the mothers and female role models in their lives as the Current host Bay FC on Mother's Day. The matinee match will be the centerpiece of a special day at CPKC Stadium, with Mother's Day celebrations throughout the morning and afternoon. Helzberg, the presenting sponsor of the Current's Mother's Day Match, is excited to gift the first 5,000 fans with exclusive clear bags showcasing a fresh 2025 design.

PARKING AND TRANSPORTATION NOTICE

Fans attending Sunday's match are encouraged to arrive early to avoid potential delays. CPKC Stadium gates will open at 9:50 a.m. CT. Due to the city's ongoing KC Streetcar construction on the Grand Boulevard Bridge, matchday parking and transportation will be affected.

On-site parking at CPKC Stadium is sold out. Parking passes will not be available for purchase on-site, and fans without a prepaid parking pass will be directed to off-site options. Fans with prepaid parking passes purchased can access on-site parking lots at CPKC Stadium three hours prior to kickoff, beginning at 8:50 a.m. CT for Sunday's match. To ensure a smooth on-site parking experience, please have your parking pass displayed on your mobile device upon arrival.

The Current continue to offer a free matchday shuttle service to fans. The shuttle location at 7th & Main will be the only operating location for shuttles. The Current will not operate the 2nd & Grand location until streetcar construction is completed on the Grand Blvd. Bridge in Spring 2025. Shuttle buses will pick-up and drop-off fans at this location on matchday two-and-a-half hours before kickoff, beginning at 9:20 a.m., and the last shuttle will operate two hours after the end of the match.

The Current encourages fans looking to use the shuttle service to park in lots near the 7th & Main shuttle location. Only parking lots at CPKC Stadium are owned and operated by KC Current. For more information, visit the CPKC Stadium Transportation Hub.

