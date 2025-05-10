Chicago Stars FC Falls, 2-3, with Late Washington Spirit Goal

May 10, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC fell, 2-3, to the Washington Spirit with a late goal from Gift Monday in the 82nd minute. An own goal from Chicago originally gave Washington an early lead, but the Stars fought back quickly and found the equalizer five minutes later. Chicago tied the match again early in the second half but couldn't hold onto the point after the go-ahead goal by Monday. Chicago now hits the road to take on the North Carolina Courage at First Horizon Stadium, May 17, at 4 p.m. CT.

Chicago and Washington started the match feeling each other out and measuring the effects of the weather change, which went from warm and sunny right before warmups, to chilly and windy at kickoff. Chicago found themselves with several opportunities to go toward Washington's goal, but an errant pass or touch seemed to stymie them on each attempt. In the 16th minute, Alyssa Naeher attempted to throw the ball back in to play from the top of the 18-yard box, but the ball slipped out of her glove creating an indirect free kick opportunity for Washington inside the 18. Washington took the attempt, but directed the ball at goal, which nullified the attempt.

Action picked up in the 31st minute when Washington attempted multiple crosses into Chicago's box, with the last one coming in low and finding the outstretched leg of Chicago's Ally Schlegel, which unfortunately directed the ball into the goal giving Washington the lead. Chicago, looking to fight back, sparked their own attack by switching the ball from left to right to defender, Camryn Biegalski. The defender found Julia Grosso on a run up the right side and after receiving the ball, Grosso dribbled the final thirty yards to just inside the 18-yard box to fire off a shot that found the back of the net and evened the score. Six minutes later, however, Washington sent another cross into Chicago's box that found a free runner and regained the lead before the half.

Coming out of the second half, both teams looked to secure three points, but it was Chicago that struck first. In the 55th minute, Sam Staab stepped out of her centerback role and picked up an interception in the Spirit's half. The defender dumped the ball off to the midfield and continued running toward the goal. Meanwhile, Ludmila received the ball on the left side of the box, chipped a pass in that went over the head of Ally Schlegel, off glove of the keeper and right to Staab who continued her run into the box and earned herself a goal.

Fate, unfortunately, was not on Chicago's side, however. In the closing stages of the match, Washington found a way into Chicago's box and sent another low cross into a kerfuffle that included two Stars players and one from Washington. Despite the two to one advantage, Washington's player got a touch on the ball and redirected it toward the goal giving Washington the late go-ahead score. Chicago, true to their gritty identity, kept fighting until the final whistle and found a couple of clear opportunities in front of Washington's net, including one that hit the woodwork and a wide-open attempt that went just wide.

MATCH NOTES:

The Stars recorded their second multi-goal match this season

Chicago recorded season highs in shots (12) and expected goals (2.33)

Julia Grosso opened her NWSL account with her 36th-minute equalizer

Sam Staab hit 10,000 regular-season minutes played in the 90th minute of the match

Camryn Biegalski notched her first regular-season career assist in her 50th regular-season career appearance

Alyssa Naeher became the first Chicago Star in club history to record 150 starts wearing the Chicago crest. The keeper also became the third Chicago player to make 150 appearances as a Star, joining club legends, Vanessa DiBernardo and Arin Wright

Naeher also started her 23rd consecutive match in goal, matching her own club record for most consecutive starts by a keeper. Additionally, Naeher matched her own club record for consecutive minutes between the sticks, hitting 2,030 straight minutes in the net at the final whistle

Cari Roccaro matched the club record for consecutive starts, putting herself on track to break former Star, Danny Colaprico's 50-match streak next week against North Carolina

Next Match

North Carolina Courage vs. Chicago Stars FC, May 17, 2025, at 4 p.m. CT at First Horizon Stadium

Goals by Half

1 2 F

CHI 1 1 2

WAS 2 1 3

Scoring Summary:

CHI: 36' Julia Grosso (Camryn Biegalski), 54' Sam Staab

WAS: 31' Ally Schlegel (Own Goal), 41' Rosemonde Kouassi (Tara McKeown), 83' Gift Monday (Rosemonde Kouassi)

Disciplinary Report

CHI:

WAS: 90+9' Tara McKeown (Yellow Card)

Lineups

CHI: Alyssa Naeher, Taylor Malham, Sam Staab, Cari Roccaro, Camryn Biegalski (90+1' Ava Cook), Julia Grosso, Bea Franklin, Maitane López (90+1' Micayla Johnson), Jameese Joseph (78' Chardonnay Curran), Ludmila, Ally Schlegel (78' Shea Groom)

WAS: Aubrey Kingsbury, Esme Morgan, Rebeca Bernal, Tara McKeown, Gabrielle Carle, Makenna Morris (78' Casey Krueger), Brittany Ratcliffe (62' Gift Monday), Narumi Miura (78' Courtney Brown), Meg Boade (62' Croix Bethune), Rosemonde Kouassi, Ashley Hatch







