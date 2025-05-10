Houston Dash Head West to Face Seattle Reign FC
May 10, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Houston Dash News Release
HOUSTON - The Houston Dash travel to Lumen Field on Sunday, May 11 to face Seattle Reign FC at 7 p.m. CT. The Dash are 1-1-0 (WLD) on the road this season and look for their first victory in Seattle since the 2022 season. Both teams split the regular season series in 2024 with each team winning at home.
WHO:
Houston Dash at Seattle Reign FC
WHEN:
Sunday, May 11 - 7:00 p.m. CT
STREAM/TV:
NWSL +
U.S. Feed: Mike Watts and Jilly Loyden
Global Feed: Joe Malfa and Saskia Webber
The Dash closed a two-game homestand with a 2-1 loss to Racing Louisville FC last Friday evening. Defender Avery Patterson scored in the ninth minute to give Houston the lead and that was her first goal of the season. Patterson scored her first goal as a professional during her rookie season against Bay FC at home on Nov. 2, 2024. Forward Ryan Gareis tallied her second assist of the season on the play. Gareis led the team with seven crosses against Louisville and Patterson finished with four shots on target.
