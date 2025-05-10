Houston Dash Head West to Face Seattle Reign FC

May 10, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash travel to Lumen Field on Sunday, May 11 to face Seattle Reign FC at 7 p.m. CT. The Dash are 1-1-0 (WLD) on the road this season and look for their first victory in Seattle since the 2022 season. Both teams split the regular season series in 2024 with each team winning at home.

The Dash closed a two-game homestand with a 2-1 loss to Racing Louisville FC last Friday evening. Defender Avery Patterson scored in the ninth minute to give Houston the lead and that was her first goal of the season. Patterson scored her first goal as a professional during her rookie season against Bay FC at home on Nov. 2, 2024. Forward Ryan Gareis tallied her second assist of the season on the play. Gareis led the team with seven crosses against Louisville and Patterson finished with four shots on target.

Forward Yazmeen Ryan led the team with three chances created against Louisville and finished with three touches inside the opponent's box. Ryan led the team with eight duels won and finished with three recoveries. Midfielder Delanie Sheehan led the team with seven recoveries and the midfielder created one chance last Friday.

Defensively, Dash captain Jane Campbell finished with three saves against Louisville. She currently leads the league with 23 saves this season. Defender Paige Nielsen earned her 100th start in league play and she finished with four clearances in the match. Defender Katie Lind led the team with six clearances.

Friday' match marked the return of forward Evelina Duljan and defender Natalie Jacobs who both missed the last three matches due to injury. Jacobs created one chance and finished with one recovery in her second half shift. Duljan finished with a shot and helped on the defensive side of the ball with a tackle won.

Seattle Reign FC opened a two-game homestand with a 1-0 victory over the Kansas City Current on Friday evening. Lynn Biyendolo scored the lone goal of the match in the 37th minute and that was her first goal of the season. Jordyn Huitema tallied the assist on the goal and that was her first of the regular season. Seattle currently sits in fifth place in the league standings and has won two out of their last three games.

Friday's shutout was the second clean sheet of the season for Claudia Dickey, who boasts a 0.86 goals-against average and that ranks amongst the lowest in the league. Seattle will visit Shell Energy Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 24 for the second match of the regular season series.

The Dash return to Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, May 16 to host Deyna Castellanos and Portland Thorns FC. Tickets for that match are available on SeatGeek.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.