Orlando Pride Rescues Point with Late Goal in 1-1 Draw Against North Carolina Courage

May 10, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CARY, N.C. - Orlando Pride (5-2-1, 16 points) played to a 1-1 draw against the North Carolina Courage (2-3-3, 9 points) on Saturday night at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. It is the second time this season the Pride have scored in second-half stoppage time to change the result of the match after scoring a late game winning goal earlier this season against Angel City.

Prisca Chilufya scored the goal for the Pride, serving has her first NWSL career goal since signing with the Club in the offseason. Chilufya came into the match as a second half substitute, becoming the second Pride player this season to come into the match as a substitute and score. Angelina earned the assist on the Chilufya finish, which is her first of the year and her fourth all time with the Pride across all competitions.

The Pride held firm across the night with Moorhouse making one save and the backline keeping the Pride in the match. Defensively, the night was highlighted by Oihane sprinting back to stop a breakaway chance for the Courage and deflecting the shot out of bounds in the 65th minute.

Scoring Summary:

27' Feli Rauch - NC 1, ORL 0

The home side opened the scoring after Feli Rauch got a breakaway and played a pass off to Manaka Matsukubo. Matsukubo took a shot that was saved by Anna Moorhouse, but the rebound fell to the foot of Rauch who was able to smash the ball into the open net.

90+3' Prisca Chilufya (Angelina) - ORL 1, NC 1

The Pride leveled the match late with Prisca Chilufya scoring off a Pride corner kick. In the final moments of the match, the Pride earned a corner kick. Angelina swung the ball into the front post which found the head of Prisca Chilufya. The Zambian international was able to flick the ball on and guide the ball into the back of the net.

Head Coach Seb Hines:

"I thought we actually deserved more, considering the dominance in the game, the passes, the chances created. Obviously, they scored in the first half, but we had really good momentum. I thought we played extremely well today both in possession and out of possession. We stuck to the gameplan, and we caused North Carolina a lot of problems at their home field. I think there is a part of us that is disappointed that we are walking away with a point, but on the road, you will take it. A well-deserved goal towards the end. We have this mentality that we never give up, we never say die and we pile the pressure on. It's come off a set piece and Prisca [Chilufya] takes it well and gladly it falls into the back of the net."

Match Notes:

Prisca Chilufya scored her first goal of the 2025 season and her first NWSL goal.

Angelina earned her first assist of the year on the Chilufya finish. The assist counts as her fourth career assist while donning the Pride kit.

Head Coach Seb Hines made three changes to the Starting XI after his side's last match against Portland Thorns with Kylie Nadaner, Angelina and Morgan Gautrat all entering the lineup.

Next Match: The Orlando Pride will return to Inter&Co Stadium to get ready to host the Kansas City Current in a top-of-the-table clash on Friday, May 16. That match is set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Teams 1 2 F

North Carolina Courage 1 0 1

Orlando Pride 0 1 1

Misconduct Summary:

ORL - Kerry Abello (Yellow Card) 35'

NC - Manaka Matsukubo (Yellow Card) 60'

Lineups/Substitutions

Orlando Pride - GK Anna Moorhouse; D Oihane (Ally Watt 67'), Kylie Nadaner, Zara Chavoshi (Cori Dyke 84'), Kerry Abello (Emily Sams 67'), Carson Pickett (Ally Lemos 77'); M Angelina, Haley McCutcheon, Morgan Gautrat (Prisca Chilufya 77'), Marta (c); F Barbra Banda

Substitutes Not Used: GK McKinley Crone; D Bri Martinez; M Viviana Villacorta, Grace Chanda

North Carolina Courage - GK Casey Murphy; D Kaleigh Kurtz, Feli Rauch (Aline Gomes 90+1'), Ryan Williams, Maycee Bell; M Denise O'Sullivan, Natalia Staude, Riley Jackson, Shinomi Koyama (Jaedyn Shaw 61'); F Ashley Sanchez (Tyler Lussi 77'), Manaka Matsukubo (Hannah Betfort 77')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Marisa Jordan, D Brooklyn Courtnall; M Brianna Pinto, Dani Weatherholt; F Cortnee Vine

Details of the Game:

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Weather: Clear

Date: May 10, 2025

Attendance: 9,366

Stats:

Possession:

NC - 37%

ORL - 63%

Shots:

NC - 7

ORL - 15

Shots on Goal:

NC - 2

ORL - 3

Saves:

NC - 2

ORL - 1

Fouls:

NC - 11

ORL - 8

Corners:

NC - 2

ORL - 8

Heineken Star of the Match: Prisca Chilufya







