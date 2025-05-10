Late Drama Sees Portland Thorns FC Rescue a Point in 1-1 Draw at San Diego Wave FC

May 10, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - In dramatic fashion, Portland Thorns FC rallied back on the road to rescue a point in a 1-1 draw at San Diego Wave FC thanks to a late penalty goal from rookie defender Jayden Perry who is now 3/3 from the spot this season.

Conceding early, the Thorns would regroup and up its intensity to neutralize additional attacking threats and keep the San Diego backline on their heels throughout the remainder of the first half.

Before the end of the first 45 minutes, Thorns midfielder Olivia Moultrie would sneak past San Diego's defense and forced Wave defender Kennedy Wesley to make a tackle from behind, resulting in a red card for the San Diego player to give Portland the numbers advantage heading into the break.

Portland would come out in the second half continuing to search for the tying goal, putting up shot after shot on San Diego to try and bring itself back into the match. The Thorns would finally get an opportunity in the final moment of the match when captain Sam Coffey won a penalty to create some late drama.

Stepping up to the penalty spot for the third time this season, Perry would slot the ball into the back of the net to rescue a point and keep Portland's undefeated run alive.

TEAM NOTES

The Thorns are now unbeaten in their last four matches (2W, 2D). With the draw, Portland has ended San Diego's 3-game win streak. Rookie defender Jayden Perry scored her third goal of the season, all from the penalty spot. It was her second game-tying PK post 98th minute this season and she is now tied with Emily Sonnett for most goals by a Portland defender in a single regular season (3 goals, 2017). Portland remains the only team in the NWSL this season to not concede a second half goal.

UP NEXT: The Portland Thorns are back on the road to face Houston Dash on Friday, May 16. Kickoff from Shell Energy Stadium is scheduled for 5 pm PT on NWSL+.

GOAL-SCORING BREAKDOWN

FIRST HALF

SD - Kimmi Ascanio (Perle Morroni) 6' : Ascanio ran into the 6-yard box for a diving header that ricocheted off the crossbar into the net.

SECOND HALF

POR - Jayden Perry 90+8' : Struck the ball from the penalty spot into the bottom right corner.

LINEUPS

Portland Thorns FC (4-3-3): Bella Bixby, Reyna Reyes (Mallie McKenzie 70'), Jayden Perry, Sam Hiatt, Isabella Obaze (Caiya Hanks 45'), Sam Coffey-C, Hina Sugita, Jessie Fleming (Payton Linnehan 70'), Olivia Moultrie, Deyna Castellanos (Mimi Alidou 79'), Reilyn Turner (Pietra Tordin 70')

Subs not used: Morgan Messner, Kaitlyn Torpey, Sophie Hirst, Alexa Spaanstra

San Diego Wave FC (4-3-3): Kailen Sheridan-C, Perle Morroni, Trinity Armstrong, Kennedy Wesley, Hanna Lundkvist, Kenza Dali, Savannah McCaskill, Maria Sanchez (Kristen McNabb 44'), Gia Corley (Adrianna Leon 45'), Delphine Cascarino (Makenzy Robbe 87'), Kimmi Ascanio (Kyra Carusa 78')

Subs not used: Favour Emmanuel, Melanie Barcenas, Jordan Fusco, Daniela Arias, DiDi Haracic

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

POR: N/A

SD: Kennedy Wesley (Red) 41'

MATCH STATS

POR | SD

Goals: 1|1

Assists: 0|1

Possession: 46|54

Shots: 21|5

Shots on Target: 4|3

Saves: 2|3

Tackles: 18|8

Tackles Won: 10|4

Interceptions: 7|8

Fouls: 13|6

Offsides: 0|2

Corner Kicks: 3|3

