Tune In: Orlando Pride at North Carolina Courage on ION
May 10, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride News Release
The Need to Know:
Date & Time: Saturday, May 10, 7:30 p.m. ET
Venue: First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, N.C.
Competition: NWSL Regular Season
Where to Watch/Listen:
Broadcast: ION
The Story:
In the Pride's last match against Portland, defender Kerry Abello became the first player in Club history to play in 50 straight matches.
Forward Barbra Banda (21) comes into Saturday's contest just two goals away from tying former Pride player Alex Morgan (23) for the second-most goals in Club history across all competitions.
The match against North Carolina Courage marks the second of back-to-back road matches for the Pride, concluding the Club's first two-game road trip of the 2025 campaign.
Quote of the Week:
"Always a difficult place to go play, historically. It's always been a challenge there, the way that North Carolina likes to play. They've found some form in the last two games, as well. We're looking to bounce back from our recent result as well, so it installs an exciting game."
- Head Coach Seb Hines
Current Form
Pride's Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 0, Portland Thorns FC 1 (5/3/25, Providence Park)
Goal-Scorers: Reyna Reyes
Courage's Last Matchup: North Carolina Courage 2, Utah Royals FC 0 (5/3/25, America First Field)
Goal-Scorers: Ashley Sanchez, Kate Del Fava (OG)
Against the Opposition:
Series Record: Series Record: 5-10-2 (Home: 2-5-0, Away: 3-5-2)
Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 1 (4), North Carolina Courage 1 (5) (7/20/24, WakeMed Soccer Park) (NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup)
Next Up: Orlando Pride vs. Kansas City Current
Date & Time: Friday, May 16, 8:00 p.m. ET
Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.
Broadcast: Prime Video
Competition: NWSL Regular Season
National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 10, 2025
- Notes & Quotes: NC Courage vs. Orlando Pride - North Carolina Courage
- Kansas City Current Seek to Bounce Back at Home against Bay FC - Kansas City Current
- Houston Dash Head West to Face Seattle Reign FC - Houston Dash
- Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Portland Thorns FC - San Diego Wave FC
- Tune In: Orlando Pride at North Carolina Courage on ION - Orlando Pride
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Take on the North Carolina Courage on the Road - Orlando Pride
- Utah Royals FC Defeated, 2-0, on the Road at Angel City FC - Utah Royals FC
- Utah Royals FC Defeated 2-0 on the Road at Angel City FC - Utah Royals FC
- Angel City Football Club Earns Three Points in 2-0 Shutout Against Utah Royals FC - Angel City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Pride Stories
- Tune In: Orlando Pride at North Carolina Courage on ION
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Take on the North Carolina Courage on the Road
- The Assist: Orlando Pride at North Carolina Courage - May 10, 2025
- Orlando Pride Wins 2024 Golden Brick Award of Excellence for NWSL Championship Season and Downtown Victory Parade
- Orlando Pride Falls 1-0 Against Portland Thorns FC