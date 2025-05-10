San Diego Wave FC Draws 1-1 with Portland Thorns at Snapdragon Stadium

May 10, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC's Jayden Perry and San Diego Wave FC's Kimmi Ascanio on the field

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC (4-2-2, 14 points) earned a 1-1 draw against the Portland Thorns FC (3-4-2, 13 points) on Saturday night at Snapdragon Stadium. A sixth-minute goal from Kimmi Ascanio put the Wave in front early, but a stoppage-time penalty kick from Portland's Jayden Perry leveled the match in the final moments.

San Diego took the lead in the sixth minute when a deflected shot from Gia Corley fell to Perle Morroni on the left edge of the box. The French international delivered a lofted cross to the back post, where 17-year-old Kimmi Ascanio dove for the header to grab her second goal of the season.

In the 41st minute, the Wave were redacted to 10 players when defender Kennedy Wesley was shown a straight red card for a last-defender foul.

Despite the Wave playing down a player, the Club limited Portland's chances. Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan made a key save in the 54th minute, diving low to her left to deny a driven shot from Deyna Castellanos just outside the box.

Portland continued to press and eventually equalized in second-half stoppage time. In the 90+5th minute, a foul inside the box led to a penalty kick, which Jayden Perry converted to bring the match level at 1-1.

Next Match: San Diego Wave travels to Gotham FC for next week's matchup on Friday, May 16. The match will be played at Sports Illustrated Stadium with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. PT and it will be streamed live on NWSL+.

Notes:

San Diego has scored in each of their last four games in the NWSL, scoring 10 goals in that run.

Midfielder Kimmi Ascanio netted her second professional goal of the season. The 17-year-old has scored two goals in the last three games.

Defender Perle Morroni recorded her second assist of the season.

Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan made her 150th NWSL appearance in tonight's match, becoming just the fourth keeper in league history to reach the milestone.

Forward Kyra Carasa made her first appearance since San Diego's season-opener on March 16 after recovering from a lower leg injury.

San Diego Wave have scored 4 goals in the first 15 minutes of the first half, only Angel City (5) have scored more in the NWSL this season. Box Score:

San Diego Wave FC 1:1 Portland Thorns FC

Scoring Summary:

SD - Ascanio (2) (Morroni, 2)

POR - Perry (PK - 3)

Misconduct Summary:

SD - Wesley (Red Card) 42'

San Diego Wave FC: GK Sheridan ©, D Morroni, D Wesley, D Armstrong, D Lundkvist, M Dali, M McCaskill, M Corley (Leon HT), F Sánchez (McNabb 44'), F Ascanio (Carusa 78'), F Cascarino (Robbe 88')

Subs not used: GK Haračić, D Arias, M Fusco, M Emmanuel, M Barcenas

Portland Thorns FC: GK Bixby, D Perry, D Hiatt, D Reyes (Mackenzie 70'), D Obaze (Hanks HT), M Coffey ©, M Sugita, M Fleming (Linnehan 70'), M Moultrie, F Castellanos (Alidou 79'), F Turner (Todrin 70')

Subs not used: GK Messner, D Torpey, M Hirst

Stats Summary: SD / POR

Shots: 5 / 21

Shots on Target: 5 / 4

Corners: 3 / 4

Fouls: 6 / 13

Offsides: 2 / 0

Saves: 3 / 2

Possession: 55% / 45% 

