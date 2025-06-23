San Diego Wave FC Transfer Forward María Sánchez to Tigres UANL Femenil

June 23, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC transferred forward María Sánchez to Tigres UANL Femenil for an undisclosed transfer fee, both teams announced today.

"I want to take a moment to thank the fans and the entire San Diego Wave organization for the incredible support you have given me," said Sánchez. "It has been an honor to represent this Club and be part of such a special group. San Diego has been a place where I have continued to grow and evolve in my career, and I am so grateful for all the memories and experiences I will take with me. When the opportunity came to return to Tigres I had to do a lot of inner searching, and I ultimately decided that returning to Liga MX Femenil and Tigres specifically was the best course of action for my career. I am thankful to Camille for supporting me in taking this next step. To my teammates, coaches, staff, and of course the Sirens, thank you for making San Diego feel like home."

The Club acquired the Mexican-American following a trade with the Houston Dash in April 2024. In nearly two seasons with San Diego, Sánchez scored nine goals and made seven assists in her 40 appearances in all-competitions for the Wave. For the Houston Dash, Sánchez featured in 62 total matches, tallying 14 assists and scoring eight goals in two seasons.

"We want to thank María for all her contributions to the Wave," said Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton. "When the opportunity presented itself for her to return to Tigres, she expressed her interest to rejoin the program. We respect and support her decision and wish her all the best moving forward."

The move to Liga MX Femenil follows Sánchez's two-year stint in the league with C.D. Guadalajara and Tigres. Sánchez made her Liga MX debut with Guadalajara in 2020, playing 21 total matches for Chivas and scoring five goals in regular season play. In 2021, the attacker moved to Tigres and scored eight goals, leading the club to the league final.

At the international level, Sánchez has been a standout for the Mexican Women's National Team since making her debut in 2015 as she has made over 70 appearances for the senior team.







