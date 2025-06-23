Chicago Stars FC Signs Samantha Cary Angel

CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC today announced the transfer of defender, Samantha Cary Angel, from Swedish side, IFK Norrköping, for an undisclosed transfer fee. Angel joins the Stars on a two-year contract through 2027 with a mutual option for 2028.

"I am beyond excited and grateful to be joining the Chicago Stars organization," said Samantha Cary Angel. "As someone with family roots in Chicago and a proud Midwest upbringing, this truly feels like a dream come true. I've watched the Stars since I was a little girl, and the opportunity to now wear this jersey is incredibly special. I can't wait to meet my teammates, connect with the fans and supporters, and step onto the field at SeatGeek Stadium this fall."

"Samantha is a promising young talent that had an impressive year in Sweden in 2024. We are very excited to welcome her to the Stars," said Chicago Stars FC general manager, Richard Feuz.

Angel was drafted by Racing Louisville FC in the fourth round (48th pick) of the 2024 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Draft. The St. Charles, Missouri native spent five weeks with Louisville before departing to sign with IFK Norrköping and begin her professional career. Before leaving Louisville, Angel appeared in a match for Racing during The Women's Cup Colombia in a 2-0 win for Louisville.

In Angel's first season with IFK Norrköping, the defender earned the honor of Ironwoman for playing every available minute of every match during the club's 2024 season. Angel helped the team finish in fifth place on the Damallsvenskan table. That season the defender also contributed to the team's attack by scoring two goals. In 2025, Angel has appeared in all eleven matches for IFK Norrköping including her last outing June 14 where the defender scored the match tying goal, helping them secure a point.

Angel played college soccer at the University of Iowa where she spent five seasons and served as captain for the last two years with the Hawkeyes. The defender was the first player from the University of Iowa to be drafted into the NWSL. As a Hawkeye, Angel set the program record for most starts, minutes and matches played and helped the team win the BIG Ten championship in her final season. Angel's accolades at Iowa include being named to the All-Region team (2023), Defensive Player of the BIG Ten Tournament (2023) and earned three Defensive Player of the Week nominations in 2023.

Angel will join the Stars immediately following the NWSL summer break, upon approval of her International Transfer Certificate. The team returns to action for the inaugural Teal Rising Cup tournament held in Kansas City, Missouri, and featuring the Kansas City Current and Brazilian sides Corinthians SC and Palmeiras. Chicago kicks the tournament off July 12 against Corinthians SC at 4:30 p.m. CT. The winner of that match will take on the winner of the second match July 15 at 8 p.m. CT. The Stars then return to NWSL play August 1 in a home match against Gotham FC. Tickets and more information about the match can be found at chicagostars.com/tickets.







