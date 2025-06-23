Kansas City Current Forward Michelle Cooper Signs Three-Year Contract Extension

June 23, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current and forward Michelle Cooper have agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension, the club announced on Monday. Cooper, who was previously under contract through 2025, will now remain in Kansas City through the 2028 season.

"Michelle has proven she has what it takes to succeed at a high level, and the best is yet to come for her," said general manager Caitlin Carducci. "We are confident she will continue to raise the bar for our club both on and off the pitch. Not only is she an incredible player, but she is an incredible person who makes our team better in all areas. We are thrilled she will remain in Kansas City for years to come."

Cooper first signed with the Kansas City Current in February 2023. She was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Draft after two standout collegiate seasons at Duke University where she was the 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy winner.

In her rookie NWSL season, Cooper made 21 regular season appearances with 17 starts. She scored three goals and provided one assist, including the game-winning goal to give the Current their first win over the Portland Thorns in club history. Notably, she set an NWSL record by scoring just 22 seconds into a match against the Washington Spirit on June 18, 2023, marking the fastest goal in league history.

"I'm super happy to be able to continue my career here in Kansas City with the Current," said Cooper. "I love being a part of everything that this city and club has accomplished in the past few years. To have the opportunity to continue to be a part of this amazing club is one that I take with great honor. This team is really something special. I am beyond excited to continue to keep growing and chasing championships with the Current!"

The Clarkston, Mich. native continued her upward trajectory in 2024, contributing three goals and two assists in 21 regular season matches with 15 starts. Cooper has totaled four goals and two assists across eight appearances so far during the 2025 campaign, highlighted by the game-winning goal in the season opener against Portland. She recorded a goal and an assist in the same match against both Gotham FC and the Utah Royals.

After a strong showing at the 2025 Futures Camp back in January, Cooper earned her first United States Women's National Team (USWNT) call-up in February for the 2025 SheBelieves Cup, presented by Visa. The 22-year-old made her USWNT debut on Feb. 20 as a substitute in a 2-0 win over Colombia. She scored her first senior team goal three days later just six minutes after subbing in with what proved to be the game-winner in a 2-1 victory vs. Australia. Her first USWNT start was on April 9 in a friendly with Brazil.

Cooper was a mainstay on the youth national team at various levels prior to her berth with the USWNT. Her decorated youth career included scoring eight goals at the 2022 Concacaf Under-20 Championship to win the Golden Boot as the top scorer and the Golden Ball as the best overall player while helping the U.S. win the title. She then captained her squad at the 2022 FIFA U-20 World Cup where she notched one goal.







