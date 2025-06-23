San Diego Wave FC Earns Shutout in Scoreless Draw against Washington Spirit
June 23, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC News Release
SAN DIEGO -- San Diego Wave FC (7-3-3, 24 points) earned a point in a scoreless draw against the Washington Spirit (7-4-2, 23 points) on Sunday night at Snapdragon Stadium. The result marked goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan's 40th career NWSL shutout and sends the Wave into the FIFA international break sitting third overall in the league table.
San Diego dictated much of the match offensively, outshooting Washington 16-7 and putting six shots on target to the Spirit's three.
Next Match: The NWSL will take a break from all regular-season matches for the month of July to observe FIFA's international window. The Wave will resume action on August 9 at Snapdragon Stadium when San Diego hosts Los Angeles for the Club's annual Rivalry Match, presented by Kaiser Permanente. Tickets for the match are available here.
Social: Twitter -@sandiegowavefc | Instagram - @sandiegowavefc | Facebook
Notes:
The scoreless draw marked the fourth straight tie between the two clubs.
In celebration of Juneteenth, the NWSL and Black Players Collective collaborated with artist Cortney Herron, to create the Juneteenth Pre-Match top for all Clubs.
Prior to the match, Wave FC entered Snapdragon Stadium with adoptable dogs from The Animal Pad. In addition, captain Kailen Sheridan, alongside Parkside Collectables, donated $10,000 to The Animal Pad in a check presentation prior to the match, raising the money through an auction of signed memorabilia. Box Score:
San Diego Wave FC 0:0 Washington Spirit
Score Summary:
None
Misconduct Summary:
SD - Corley (Caution) 41'
SD - Hershfelt (Caution) 49'
WAS - Sylla (Caution) 71'
WAS - Kouassi (Caution) 81
San Diego Wave FC: GK Sheridan ©, D Morroni, D Armstrong, D Lundkvist, D McNabb, M Dali, M McCaskill, M Corley (Ascanio 59'), F Sánchez (Barcenas 73'), F Cascarino, F Leon
Subs not used: GK Haračić, D Arias, D Wesley, D McMahon, M Fusco, F Carusa, F Robbe
Washington Spirit: GK Kingsbury, D Krueger (Sylla 67'), D McKeown, D Carle, D Morgan, M Bernal (Stainbrook 74'), M Miura (Kouassi HT), M Hershfelt, F Bethune (Wiesner 84'), F Morris (Brown 67'), F Monday
Subs not used: GK Maclver, F Ricketts, F Ratcliffe
Stats Summary: SD / WAS
Shots: 16 / 7
Shots on Target: 6 / 3
Corners: 14 / 4
Fouls: 11 / 14
Offsides: 1 / 0
Saves: 3 / 6
Possession: 65% / 35%
Images from this story
|
San Diego Wave FC defender Perle Morroni
National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 23, 2025
- San Diego Wave FC Earns Shutout in Scoreless Draw against Washington Spirit - San Diego Wave FC
- Washington Spirit Defense Steps up in Scoreless Draw with Wave FC - Washington Spirit
- Courage Shrug off Early Deficit, Super-Subs Lead Comeback Win - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Courage Shrug off Early Deficit, Super-Subs Lead Comeback Win - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Courage Shrug off Early Deficit, Super-Subs Lead Comeback Win - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Wave FC Stories
- San Diego Wave FC Earns Shutout in Scoreless Draw against Washington Spirit
- Matchday Notes: San Diego Wave FC vs. Washington Spirit
- Match Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Washington Spirit
- San Diego Wave FC Signs Nya Harrison and Jordan Fusco to New Contracts
- San Diego Wave FC Wins, 3-2, on the Road Against Houston Dash