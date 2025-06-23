San Diego Wave FC Earns Shutout in Scoreless Draw against Washington Spirit

June 23, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release









San Diego Wave FC defender Perle Morroni

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego Wave FC (7-3-3, 24 points) earned a point in a scoreless draw against the Washington Spirit (7-4-2, 23 points) on Sunday night at Snapdragon Stadium. The result marked goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan's 40th career NWSL shutout and sends the Wave into the FIFA international break sitting third overall in the league table.

San Diego dictated much of the match offensively, outshooting Washington 16-7 and putting six shots on target to the Spirit's three.

Next Match: The NWSL will take a break from all regular-season matches for the month of July to observe FIFA's international window. The Wave will resume action on August 9 at Snapdragon Stadium when San Diego hosts Los Angeles for the Club's annual Rivalry Match, presented by Kaiser Permanente. Tickets for the match are available here.

Notes:

The scoreless draw marked the fourth straight tie between the two clubs.

In celebration of Juneteenth, the NWSL and Black Players Collective collaborated with artist Cortney Herron, to create the Juneteenth Pre-Match top for all Clubs.

Prior to the match, Wave FC entered Snapdragon Stadium with adoptable dogs from The Animal Pad. In addition, captain Kailen Sheridan, alongside Parkside Collectables, donated $10,000 to The Animal Pad in a check presentation prior to the match, raising the money through an auction of signed memorabilia. Box Score:

San Diego Wave FC 0:0 Washington Spirit

Score Summary:

None

Misconduct Summary:

SD - Corley (Caution) 41'

SD - Hershfelt (Caution) 49'

WAS - Sylla (Caution) 71'

WAS - Kouassi (Caution) 81

San Diego Wave FC: GK Sheridan ©, D Morroni, D Armstrong, D Lundkvist, D McNabb, M Dali, M McCaskill, M Corley (Ascanio 59'), F Sánchez (Barcenas 73'), F Cascarino, F Leon

Subs not used: GK Haračić, D Arias, D Wesley, D McMahon, M Fusco, F Carusa, F Robbe

Washington Spirit: GK Kingsbury, D Krueger (Sylla 67'), D McKeown, D Carle, D Morgan, M Bernal (Stainbrook 74'), M Miura (Kouassi HT), M Hershfelt, F Bethune (Wiesner 84'), F Morris (Brown 67'), F Monday

Subs not used: GK Maclver, F Ricketts, F Ratcliffe

Stats Summary: SD / WAS

Shots: 16 / 7

Shots on Target: 6 / 3

Corners: 14 / 4

Fouls: 11 / 14

Offsides: 1 / 0

Saves: 3 / 6

Possession: 65% / 35% 

Images from this story







