San Diego Wave FC to Retire Alex Morgan's No. 13 Jersey

June 24, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today that Alex Morgan's No. 13 jersey will officially be retired, making her the first player in Club history to receive this honor. The Morgan jersey retirement ceremony will be held on Sunday, September 7, presented by Alaska Airlines, at Snapdragon Stadium.

Fans can secure their seats now by purchasing a San Diegoat Mini Plan, which includes a ticket to the Sept. 7 match, Aug. 9 and Oct. 18. "Alex's legacy goes far beyond goals and accolades. She helped lay the foundation for this Club and elevated the standard for what women's soccer is today," said Lauren Leichtman, Governor of San Diego Wave FC. "She made this city her home, inspired our fans and community, and helped define who we are. Her impact will be felt for generations, and it's only fitting that her number becomes a permanent part of Wave FC history."

Morgan, the Club's all-time leading goal scorer, has been a central figure in shaping Wave FC both on and off the pitch since joining in July 2021. During her time with the Club, she made 50 appearances, recording 23 goals and nine assists. In the Club's inaugural season, she led the league in scoring with 16 goals, earning the 2022 NWSL Golden Boot.

Single match tickets to the general public go on sale at 3 p.m. PT. Season ticket members presale begins at 10 a.m. PT. As captain, Morgan helped guide the Club to historic milestones, including becoming the first expansion team in NWSL history to make the playoffs in its inaugural season and capturing the 2023 NWSL Shield in just its second year.

Internationally, Morgan is one of the most decorated players in U.S. Women's National Team history. Since her debut in 2010, she earned 224 caps and scored 123 goals, ranking fifth all-time among USWNT players. She has represented the U.S. at four FIFA Women's World Cups, winning titles in 2015 and 2019, and competed in three Olympic Games, earning gold (2012) and bronze (2020) medals.

