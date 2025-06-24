Kansas City Current and KC Streetcar Continue Partnership with Four New Co-Branded Streetcars

June 24, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current and KC Streetcar unveiled four new co-branded streetcars on Tuesday featuring updated designs for the 2025 regular season. As part of the ongoing, multi-year partnership between both parties, the four streetcars feature 13 different Kansas City Current players and formally hit the road on May 16.

Fans in Kansas City can see Current players Temwa Chawinga, Alana Cook, Michelle Cooper, Debinha, Vanessa DiBernardo, Claire Hutton, Lo'eau LaBonta, Lorena, Hailie Mace, Nichelle Prince, Izzy Rodriguez, Ellie Wheeler and Bia Zaneratto featured on the new streetcar wraps.

"The KC Streetcar has been a great partner to the Kansas City Current for over three years. They have been an integral part of us growing our brand in the heart of Kansas City, and the streetcar was one of the first places we began our marketing for CPKC Stadium. We are incredibly excited for fans to enjoy our updated wraps with their favorite players and a branded stop in the Union Station area for the 2025 season," said Kansas City Current VP, head of Marketing Jocelyn Monroe. "We also look forward to the KC Streetcar's continued growth in and around the Berkely Riverfront. The Riverfront extension will provide our fans easy access to CPKC Stadium and the District to enjoy world-class experiences."

The Kansas City Current and KC Streetcar have partnered in previous years for unique branding activations around the streetcar route. This included streetcar wraps and a CPKC Stadium branded streetcar stop in the City Market. The KC Streetcar offers increased service on KC Current matchdays, expanding service to five streetcars to ensure minimal wait time for passengers. A branded KC Current Streetcar stop at the Union Station Northbound Streetcar stop will be unveiled later this year.

"We're thrilled to continue our partnership with the Kansas City Current whose leadership in advancing women's sports and civic pride aligns with our mission," said Donna Mandelbaum, Communications Director for the KC Streetcar Authority. "Fans love seeing the Current-themed streetcars, and we're excited for the streetcar to help bring attendees to CPKC Stadium for the 2026 KC Current season."

On April 22, the KC Streetcar celebrated the laying of 100 percent of its track for the Berkley Riverfront extension that will give Current fans the most direct access to CPKC Stadium. Located steps away from the Current's Riverfront Mixed Use District, the KC Streetcar Riverfront extension is located 0.7 miles from CPKC Stadium - or about a five-minute walk.

The Riverfront Extension is anticipated to be operable by early 2026 and will provide Current fans with a convenient and fare free public transportation option to enjoy the historic CPKC Stadium and the surrounding mixed-use district as part of the multi-modal transportation options to experience matchday.







